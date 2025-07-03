Dr. Hazem Afifi Launches National Scholarship Initiative To Support Undergraduate Medical Students Pursuing Healthcare Careers

LAS VEGAS, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship for Medical Students is now officially accepting applications from aspiring healthcare professionals across the United States. This scholarship initiative, established by Dr. Hazem Afifi, underscores his long-standing commitment to nurturing the next generation of medical leaders by providing crucial support to undergraduate students pursuing careers in medicine, nursing, or related healthcare disciplines.

Dr. Hazem Afifi , a board-certified and widely respected medical professional, leads this initiative with a vision rooted in mentorship, education, and equity in access to opportunities. Throughout his extensive medical career, Dr. Hazem Afifi has consistently contributed to the betterment of healthcare and the advancement of students dedicated to the profession.

To apply for the Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship for Medical Students , candidates must submit a 500–700 word original essay in response to the prompt:

"What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine or nursing, and how do you plan to make a meaningful impact in the lives of your future patients?"

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is February 15, 2026 , with the selected recipient to be announced on March 15, 2026 . This scholarship is open to students nationwide and is not limited by geographic location within the United States.

Dr. Hazem Afifi's initiative highlights the growing need to support medical students during the formative stages of their education. Recognizing the challenges many students face-financial and otherwise-Dr. Hazem Afifi's scholarship seeks to provide both recognition and assistance to deserving individuals who show clear dedication to the medical field.

Through this scholarship, Dr. Hazem Afifi reinforces his belief in the power of education, the importance of accessible academic support, and the critical role young professionals play in shaping the future of healthcare. His experience across diverse medical specialties and his drive to uplift others has made him a trusted figure not only in clinical practice but also in student mentorship and advocacy.

The Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship for Medical Students is a testament to Dr. Hazem Afifi's values-academic integrity, service to humanity, and the advancement of medical knowledge through dedicated student support.

For additional details about eligibility, essay guidelines, and how to apply, please visit the official website:

SOURCE Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship

