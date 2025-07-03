Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Named Education Leader Of The Year At The 2025 Fluxx Awards In Hong Kong

Dr. Jacqueline Mohair

Fluxx Awards June 2025

Dr. Mohair Wins Global Education Leader of the Year 2025

- Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Chancellor, TIUAGEORGIA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Named Education Leader of the Year at the 2025 Fluxx Awards in Hong KongAn International Spotlight on a Visionary Who is Transforming Education, Uplifting Communities, and Bridging Global OpportunityIn a momentous celebration of global excellence and purpose-driven leadership, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair was named Education Leader of the Year 2025 at the prestigious Fluxx Awards, held in Hong Kong on June 5–6, 2025. This recognition honors Dr. Mohair's unwavering commitment to reimagining education as a tool of transformation, empowerment, and global connection.The Fluxx Awards-produced by Fluxx Events-gather leaders from over 20 nations to honor extraordinary individuals making lasting change across industries. This year's event featured a luxurious two-day experience highlighting breakthrough leaders in business, healthcare, and education. In a packed ballroom brimming with global innovators, Dr. Mohair's name stood out as a beacon of visionary leadership in learning.A Legacy of Purpose-Driven ImpactDr. Jacqueline Mohair is not only a trailblazer in education-she is a global force for empowerment.As the Founder and Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA ), CEO of Mpowered Media House Solutions, and Founder of Trinity Girls Network Corp., Dr. Mohair leads an ecosystem of initiatives that span education, media, humanitarian outreach, and leadership development. Her influence has reached thousands across the United States, Africa, and now Asia, providing students and community leaders with the knowledge, tools, and platforms to lead with excellence and purpose.TIUA, the flagship institution she founded, is a nontraditional yet globally accredited university committed to meeting students where they are-spiritually, professionally, and emotionally. Her innovative model integrates ministry, business, chaplaincy, coaching, and leadership under one holistic umbrella. From life-changing mission trips to executive leadership programs, Dr. Mohair's bold approach to education is restoring hope, dignity, and direction for learners of all backgrounds.Why Fluxx Chose HerFluxx Events is internationally respected for its integrity, spotlighting changemakers through a rigorous, merit-based selection process-an inspiring reflection of the authenticity and credibility behind every honor bestowed.“Dr. Mohair exemplifies the power of purpose-driven leadership,” said Jatin Kanojia, Executive Director of Fluxx Events.“Her work is building pathways for others to rise. We don't just see an educator-we see a global visionary shaping futures.”The award ceremony-known for its elegance, red-carpet moments, and high-level networking-provided a powerful stage for Dr. Mohair's work to be celebrated at an international level.A Word From Dr. Mohair“This award is not just for me-it's for every student who dared to believe in their calling, every woman who rose despite the odds, and every child we've mentored, fed, or prayed over through our global programs. I receive this in honor of my mother, my mentors, and the global village God has entrusted me to serve,” said Dr. Jacqueline Mohair during her heartfelt acceptance speech.Featured Coverage Across Global MediaFollowing this honor, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair will be spotlighted in a series of international publications celebrating her life's work, leadership journey, and impact:Global Her Voice Magazine – "Leading with Grace and Global Purpose: The Rise of Dr. Jacqueline Mohair"United Women of Influence Magazine – "A Crown of Education: Dr. Mohair's Global Blueprint for Empowerment"She Emerge Magazine – "From Georgia to Hong Kong: A Queen's Journey to Educational Legacy"Royal Crown of Influence Magazine – "Faith, Leadership, and Legacy: Why the World is Celebrating Dr. Jacqueline Mohair"Today's Leading Authors Magazine – "Author, Educator, World Changer: The Many Mantles of Dr. Mohair"These exclusive features will dive deeper into her personal mission, her programs' global impact, and her commitment to raising a new generation of transformational leaders.Beyond the Stage: What's NextDr. Mohair is leveraging this international recognition to expand her impact through new global partnerships and initiatives, including:GlobalHer Voice International – A worldwide empowerment and leadership initiative designed to amplify the voices of women and girls across continents, championing purpose-driven leadership, global sisterhood, and lasting social impact.TIUA Chaplaincy Expansion – Bringing mental health, spiritual care, and leadership development to underserved communities.Mpowered Legacy Lab – A digital publishing and business incubator for women and men launching their stories, books, and brands into the marketplace.About Fluxx EventsFluxx Events is a world-renowned platform for honoring outstanding leaders across education, healthcare, and business. The organization is committed to integrity, global exposure, and the celebration of authentic excellence. Each honoree is selected by an independent expert panel, ensuring their legacy is acknowledged with credibility and respect.This year's event in Hong Kong exemplified the Fluxx mission: to elevate true changemakers whose work leaves a lasting mark on the world.Learn more at: fluxxeventsMEDIA CONTACTPress & Speaking Inquiries: Rosie Lee...| |Based in Florida and Georgia | Serving Globally“We rise by lifting others-and I'm committed to building a world where every child, every woman, and every dreamer knows that they matter.” – Dr. Jacqueline Mohair

