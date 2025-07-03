Global Adjustable Beds And Mattress Market To Reach USD 22.47 Billion By 2035, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.3%

Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market

Analysis of Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan,

MD, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global adjustable beds and mattress market is expected to reach USD 22,472 million by 2035, up from USD 8,441 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025-2035), the industry is projected to register a CAGR of 9.3%.The report sheds light on shifting consumer preferences toward ergonomic sleep solutions, emphasizing the growing appeal of adjustable beds and mattresses that enhance comfort, health, and overall sleep quality. The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, and heightened consumer awareness regarding the importance of restorative sleep are key factors propelling market growth.What Are the Emerging Trends and Key Growth Drivers Shaping the Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market?The adjustable beds and mattress market is experiencing a paradigm shift as consumers prioritize convenience, customization, and health-centric products. Adjustable beds, which allow users to independently modify the positioning of the head and foot of the bed, are gaining traction beyond their traditional use in healthcare settings and are now becoming mainstream in residential applications.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What Are the Key Growth Drivers Fueling the Expansion of the Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market?The adjustable beds and mattress market is witnessing robust growth, driven by several key factors that are reshaping consumer demand. One of the primary drivers is the rise in sleep-related health issues. Conditions such as sleep apnea, acid reflux, and chronic back pain are becoming increasingly common, prompting consumers to explore bedding solutions that can significantly improve their sleep quality and overall health outcomes. Additionally, the aging global population is fueling the need for adjustable beds that offer enhanced comfort, better posture support, and mobility assistance, which are essential for elderly individuals facing physical limitations.Moreover, technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in boosting market appeal. Adjustable beds now come equipped with smart features such as remote controls, massage functions, USB ports, and app connectivity, catering to the preferences of tech-savvy consumers who seek convenience and modern functionality. Complementing these trends is the growing consumer preference for customization. Today's buyers are increasingly willing to invest in premium, tailored sleep solutions that can be adjusted to meet their specific comfort needs, further accelerating the adoption of adjustable beds and mattresses across diverse demographics.What Are the Diverse Applications and Benefits of Adjustable Beds and Mattresses Across Different Sectors?The versatility of adjustable beds and mattresses has significantly broadened their applications beyond just residential use. In healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers, these beds are widely used to improve patient mobility, aid in recovery, and provide essential support for individuals with limited physical capabilities. Similarly, in homecare settings, adjustable beds are becoming increasingly popular among elderly individuals and patients recovering from surgeries or managing chronic health conditions, as they offer improved comfort and independence. The hospitality industry is also embracing this trend, with luxury hotels and resorts incorporating adjustable beds to provide superior comfort and create unique, high-end guest experiences. Additionally, in residential use, there is a growing consumer inclination toward enhancing sleep quality and overall well-being, which is driving substantial sales growth in the home segment. This diverse applicability highlights the expanding role of adjustable beds and mattresses across various sectors.Key Players in the Adjustable Beds and Mattress MarketLeading manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, technological integration, and strategic partnerships to capture greater market share. Key players profiled in the Fact report include:Leggett & Platt, IncorporatedTempur Sealy International, Inc.Serta Simmons Bedding, LLCHettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHGGlideaway Bed Carriage Manufacturing Company, Inc.Ergomotion Inc.These companies are actively investing in R&D to launch advanced models featuring smart functionalities and enhanced ergonomic designs.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:What Have Been the Most Recent Developments in the Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market?Several key players in the adjustable beds and mattress market are actively driving innovation and market expansion through notable developments. Tempur Sealy International recently announced the launch of a new line of adjustable bases that feature advanced lumbar support and seamless wireless smart home compatibility, enhancing user convenience and comfort. Leggett & Platt introduced a range of adjustable bases with improved safety features, zero-clearance compatibility for modern furniture designs, and upgraded massage functionalities to elevate the sleep experience. Meanwhile, Serta Simmons Bedding expanded its premium portfolio by integrating memory foam technology and introducing smartphone-controlled settings, allowing users to personalize their sleep preferences with ease. Additionally, Ergomotion has been aggressively strengthening its presence in the Asia Pacific region by forming strategic partnerships with local distributors and hospitality providers, further solidifying its position in the growing international market. These recent developments underscore the competitive nature of the industry and the ongoing focus on technological advancement and geographic expansion.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global golf gloves market is expected to reach USD 333.9 million by 2035, up from USD 208.8 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025-2035), the industry is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5%.The global panty liners market is expected to reach USD 8,015 Million by 2035, up from USD 4,576 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 5.3%.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.