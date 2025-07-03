Generative AI Fintech Market Report 2025, With Profiles Of 25 Players Including Azilen Technologies, Coherent Solutions, Genie AI, Google, IBM, Mostly AI, Openai, Rishabh Software, Salesforce, And More

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence in Fintech - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Fintech was estimated at US$2.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



How Is Generative AI Reshaping the Fintech Landscape?

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the fintech landscape by enabling financial institutions and tech-driven companies to deliver faster, smarter, and more tailored services. The use of generative AI in fintech spans a wide range of applications, from streamlining fraud detection systems to optimizing investment strategies. For instance, generative AI models analyze massive volumes of transactional and behavioral data to identify anomalies, flagging potential fraud with greater accuracy than traditional systems. In wealth management, robo-advisors equipped with generative AI dynamically adjust portfolios based on real-time market trends and user-specific goals, democratizing access to sophisticated investment tools for retail investors.

Additionally, generative AI enhances customer engagement by powering intelligent chatbots and virtual assistants capable of understanding natural language, resolving queries, and providing financial advice. These systems adapt over time, delivering increasingly personalized and precise responses. Fintech companies are also leveraging AI to automate complex back-office functions such as reconciliation, compliance reporting, and underwriting. This combination of enhanced operational efficiency and customer-centric innovation is transforming the fintech sector, making financial services more accessible, secure, and adaptive to the needs of modern consumers.

What Technological Advancements Are Driving AI Adoption in Fintech?

The rapid adoption of generative AI in fintech is underpinned by groundbreaking technological advancements that have expanded the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Transformer-based architectures, such as GPT, and advanced neural networks have made it possible for generative AI to process vast datasets and produce insightful predictions and models with exceptional precision. Cloud computing has played a critical role in scaling AI deployment, allowing fintech firms to access powerful AI tools without requiring significant investments in on-premise infrastructure.

Moreover, blockchain technology, in tandem with generative AI, is enhancing the transparency and security of financial systems, revolutionizing areas such as smart contracts, digital asset management, and decentralized finance (DeFi). High-performance computing (HPC) has also enabled real-time processing of financial data, which is essential for activities such as algorithmic trading and dynamic pricing. Additionally, advancements in natural language processing (NLP) are enabling AI systems to interpret and generate complex financial documents, regulatory filings, and customer communications with human-like fluency. These technological breakthroughs are not just reshaping operational capabilities but also enabling fintech companies to innovate at an unprecedented pace, redefining the future of financial services.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers Behind the Market's Expansion?

The growth in the generative artificial intelligence in fintech market is driven by a confluence of technological innovation, market demands, and shifting consumer behaviors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing need for personalized financial solutions, with consumers expecting services tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. Generative AI's ability to analyze behavioral and transactional data is enabling fintech firms to meet these expectations with precision. Additionally, the growing sophistication of cyber threats has made AI-driven fraud detection and prevention tools indispensable, as they can simulate attack scenarios and provide proactive risk mitigation.

Regulatory compliance requirements are also spurring AI adoption, with generative AI streamlining complex processes like Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. The rise of digital-first banking, mobile financial platforms, and decentralized finance (DeFi) is further accelerating demand for secure, scalable, and intelligent AI-powered systems.

Consumer trends such as the preference for real-time transactions and self-service platforms are compelling fintech companies to innovate continuously. Collectively, these drivers highlight the transformative role of generative AI in fintech, positioning the market for robust growth and a redefinition of financial services in the coming years.

Scope of Study:

The report analyzes the Generative Artificial Intelligence in Fintech market in terms of units by the following Segments:



Component (Fintech Software, Fintech Services)

Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment)

Application (Compliance & Fraud Detection Application, Predictive Analysis Application, Asset Management Application, Insurance Application, Personal Assistants Application, Business Analytics & Reporting Application, Other Applications) End-Use (Investment Banking End-Use, Retail Banking End-Use, Stock Trading Firms End-Use, Hedge Funds End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fintech Software segment, which is expected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 34.6%. The Fintech Services segment is also set to grow at 37.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $515.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.7% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as Azilen Technologies, Coherent Solutions, Genie AI, Google, IBM and more.

Key Attributes:

