Thailand Legal Cannabis Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 CBD Products Boost Growth, Dominating Revenue Shares

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Derivatives (CBD, THC), Cultivation, End Use (Industrial Use, Recreational Use) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand Legal Cannabis Market was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 33.00%. Factors such as cannabis legalization and its growing usage for medical purposes are driving the market growth. Furthermore, growing CBD-related R&D activities by government organizations, NGOs, private companies, and universities and rising government initiatives to boost the incorporation of cannabis into various industries further fuel market growth.



Cannabis extracts are generally used for the treatment of various conditions, such as mental disorders, cancer, pain management, & nausea, and for recreational purposes, such as vaping. Moreover, the demand for cannabis oils and tinctures for medical uses is increasing owing to social stigma related to the smoking of cannabis buds. For instance, in January 2020, in a suburb of Bangkok, approximately 400 patients, including cancer patients, were provided cannabis oil at a flagship clinic for free at the Public Health Ministry.

Furthermore, a surge in social acceptance of CBD for its therapeutic applications, an increasing number of product launches, rising disposable income of the country, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors fueling the business growth. For instance, in June 2022, Lifestar Company Limited, a Thai firm and subsidiary of RS Group, launched a CBD Krill Oil supplement for knee pain, which includes essential vitamins and minerals.

Thailand is experiencing a rising demand for cannabis tourism, leading to an increase in the availability of cannabis-themed tours and activities. These tours allow tourists to understand about the history, cultivation, and processing of cannabis in the country. From visiting cannabis farms and exploring traditional Thai herbal medicine to attending cannabis cooking classes, there are plenty of opportunities for tourists, which drives the market growth. For instance, in Thailand, the Asia International Hemp Expo and Forum is an annual international event that caters to individuals, businesses, and industrialists interested in learning about hemp.

Thailand Legal Cannabis Market Report Highlights



Thailand legal cannabis market is characterized by a medium level of merger and acquisition (M&A).

By source, the hemp segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 61.9% in 2024

By cultivation, the indoor cultivation segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.7% in 2024 and is expected to register a fastest growth over the forecast period.

By derivatives, the CBD segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 79.6% in 2024, and the segment is registered for the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period. The medical use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 53.9% in 2024.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve. COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in this fast-evolving market.

Key Attributes:


