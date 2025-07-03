India Comic Book Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Digital Platforms Transform Consumption, Boosting Industry Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Comic Book Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Digital, Non-Digital), Format (Hard Copy, E-Book, Audiobooks), Genre (Superhero, Manga), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Comic Book Market was valued at USD 687.0 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.00%

The increasing popularity of digital platforms has revolutionized how comics are consumed, making them accessible to a wider audience. Apps such as Pratilipi Comics and Webtoon have introduced innovative formats, attracting tech-savvy readers and younger demographics. Furthermore, the success of comic book adaptations in movies and television has amplified interest in the original material. For instance, superhero franchises and locally produced films like Yodha have sparked curiosity about comic narratives.



The growing representation of diverse characters and culturally relevant stories has resonated with Indian audiences, fostering inclusivity and engagement. Comics that explore regional folklore or address social issues have gained traction, appealing to readers seeking relatable content. Furthermore, the rise of online distribution channels has made it easier for creators to reach audiences directly, bypassing traditional barriers. Platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have conveniently enabled readers to discover unique genres and indie comics.

The enduring appeal of physical comic books contributes to market growth. Collectors and nostalgic readers value the tactile experience of hard copies, while regional language comics remain popular in print formats. These factors collectively drive the robust market expansion, setting the stage for sustained growth in the coming years.

The increased literacy rate in India is driving the sales of print books significantly, despite the intrusion of mobile phones and digital reading. Significant improvement in India's literacy rates over the last decade, owing to government investments in education, has also improved reading habits in the country. Many Indian cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune, are home to street-side markets, which include several bookstalls. This further drives the sales of hard copies in the country.

The market has expanded rapidly due to various initiatives and government programs to promote comics to kids to increase their interest in reading and enhance their learning skills. For example, the Union Education Minister of India unveiled 100 comics made by educators and students at Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in March 2021, according to Indian news outlet NDTV. In May 2022, Archie Comics and Netflix collaborated to release "Archie and Friends," a live-action musical. The initiative will assist Archie Comics in reviving nostalgia and introducing its brand to India's younger comic book enthusiasts.

India Comic Book Market Report Highlights



In 2024, non-digital comic books led the market in 2024. Tactile engagement continues to be an important factor, as many readers enjoy the sensory experience that physical comics offer. High-quality printing, attractive paper textures, and unique cover finishes all contribute to an enhanced reading experience that digital formats cannot replicate. This preference is especially noticeable in premium editions and graphic novels, where visual storytelling plays a crucial role.

The demand for e-books is anticipated to showcase strong growth from 2025 to 2030. Many prefer reading e-books or downloadable books because they eliminate the need to carry physical books. Devices such as Kindle and tablet PCs make it easy to carry multiple books anywhere. Since these devices can store files of various sizes, they give readers access to numerous books at once. This feature is especially beneficial for college students and researchers, as it allows them to have their "books" readily available for easy reference, no matter their location.

Hard copy led the market in 2024. These physically printed comic books offer a valuable escape in an increasingly digital world, allowing readers to take a break from screens. They provide a respite from constant interruptions caused by texts, emails, and notifications. By reading printed comic books, people can find balance in their daily lives. The demand for manga comic books in India is expected to showcase strong growth from 2025 to 2030. Manga, a form of Japanese comic book or graphic novel, has carved out a massive and rapidly expanding niche. This surge in popularity is attributed to several factors, including the increasing accessibility of digital manga platforms and the global rise of anime.

Why Should You Buy This Report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

