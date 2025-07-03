Smart Furniture Market Report 2025-2030, With Leading Player Profiles For Ikea, Sobro, Sleep Number, Hi-Interiors, Krini Furniture, Herman Miller, Desktronik, Nitz Engineering, And Steelcase
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$218.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$486.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Smart Furniture Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Smart Furniture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Smart Furniture Market Product: Key Takeaways
5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Smart Furniture Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3.1. Smart Table
5.3.2. Smart Desks
5.3.3. Smart Chairs
5.3.4. Others (sofa, benches)
Chapter 6. Smart Furniture Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Smart Furniture Market Application: Key Takeaways
6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Smart Furniture Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3.1. Commercial
6.3.2. Residential
Chapter 7. Smart Furniture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Smart Furniture Market: Regional Outlook
7.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
7.3. Smart Furniture Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. Smart Furniture Market - Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Market Share, 2024
8.4. Company Heat Map/ Positioning Analysis
8.5. Strategy Mapping
8.6. Company Profiles
- Inter Ikea Systems B.V. Sobro Sleep Number Corporation Hi-Interiors srl Krini Furniture Pvt Ltd Herman Miller, Inc. Desktronik Nitz Engineering GmbH Steelcase Inc
