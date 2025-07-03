U.S. Fire Protection System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Focus On Commercial And Industrial Installations, Design Services And Maintenance Services

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Fire Protection System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Fire Detection, Fire Analysis), Service (Installation & Design Services, Maintenance Services), Application (Commercial, Industrial), Country, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Fire Protection System Market was valued at USD 25.94 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 32.26 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.60%.

The ever-present dangers of fire hazards in large establishments such as supermarkets, offices, and stadiums have made it crucial to install warning systems to facilitate the evacuation of occupants easily. In the U.S., there are stringent safety protocols for both commercial and residential buildings to ensure the protection of life and property, necessitating the presence of a proper fire protection system.



Every modern structure in the country, including government offices, hospitals, and educational institutions, is required to have a warning and evacuation system in place for such situations. This is because failure to comply can lead to building owners facing legal procedures and heavy fines by lawmakers and authorities. This has led to a sustained demand for fire protection systems from homeowners and building developers, driving U.S. fire protection system market expansion.

There are several large building complexes in the U.S. owing to the fast pace of urbanization and industrialization in the country. Additionally, several leading global firms have their headquarters located in the U.S., leading to the increasing presence of high-rise buildings. Such buildings generally integrate fire protection solutions, such as sprinkler systems, so that a fire can be easily detected and suppressed. Thus, the growing emphasis on stringent fire safety regulations and building codes further drives the adoption of these systems, thereby propelling the growth of the U.S. fire protection system market.

Furthermore, Public Address and Voice Alarm (PAVA) systems, which combine the features of a public address system and voice evacuation system, have witnessed an increasing demand, especially in major supermarket chains such as Costco, Walmart, Target, and Kroger. These places witness a high footfall daily, making it necessary that efficient fire detection and suppression systems are in place. A PAVA system ensures that clear evacuation signals and instructions are given in case of fires, minimizing the risk of chaos and stampedes. Thus, businesses prioritizing comprehensive fire safety measures are driving U.S. fire protection system industry growth through the integration of PAVA systems, fire alarms, and suppression systems.

In recent years, the U.S. has seen an increase in residential property development, leading to an extensive demand for fire safety systems. According to a report by the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) published in November 2023, although residential properties accounted for just 25% of all fire accidents in the country in 2022, they resulted in around 75% of civilian deaths and injuries. HVAC systems are considered to be a leading cause of fires in both commercial and residential buildings, highlighting the need for clear and stringent regulations. Standards such as the NFPA 90A necessitate the presence of smoke detectors in HVAC systems of buildings, so that they can shut down automatically during a fire breakout and avoid toxic fumes and smoke from spreading.

The U.S. fire protection system industry is well-established and mature, as a majority of buildings already follow national and state norms. As a result, the focus is on advancing the technology so that the current efficiency of these systems can be improved. For instance, with regards to fire suppression, water mist systems have emerged as a viable alternative to conventional sprinklers, as the mist rapidly cools and reduces the oxygen to suppress the fire rapidly without using large amounts of water.

Another emerging solution is air sampling smoke detectors, which actively look for fire or smoke signs to suppress a fire even before it starts. Companies such as Johnson Controls, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, and Sciens Building Solutions are launching innovative offerings for end-users, thus driving U.S. fire protection system industry growth.

