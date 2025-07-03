Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-03 11:31:19
Siili Solutions Plc Announcement 3.7.2025
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 3.7.2025
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 3.7.2025
Bourse trade Buy
Share SIILI
Amount 900 Shares
Average price/ share 6,3222 EUR
Total cost 5 689,98 EUR
Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 23 218 shares
including the shares repurchased on 3.7.2025
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki
Further information:
CFO Aleksi Kankainen
Email: ...
Tel. +358 50 584 2029

Attachment

  • SIILI 3.7.2025 Trades

