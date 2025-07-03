Parag Tyagi Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Wife Shefali: 'Love In Its Most Selfless Form'
He wrote,“Shefali - the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga - was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace - sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination”.
He further mentioned that beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was“love in its most selfless form”.
He shared,“She was sab ki maa - always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba. A protective and guiding sister in maasi. A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion. In the chaos of grief, it's easy to be swept away by noise and speculation”.
“But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light - By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted. I'm starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive. Let that be her legacy - a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity”, he added.
Shefali passed away following a cardiac arrest. Parag Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body was sent to Cooper Hospital in Andheri for further formalities.
