2Nd Test: Shubman Gill Hits Unbeaten 265 As India Go Past 550, Take Control On Day 2

MENAFN - IANS) Birmingham, July 3 (IANS) Skipper Shubman Gill continued to dominate by hitting an unbeaten 265 – going past 250 for the first time in Tests - as England bowlers' toil continued with India reaching 564/7 in 141 overs at tea on Day Two of second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston here on Thursday.

It was another session of relentless run-making by India as they made 145 runs in 31 overs, with Gill treating a sunny Edgbaston crowd to a masterful display of batsmanship, as he brought up his maiden double-century in Tests. He also got great support from Washington Sundar, who made 41 and was his able partner in a 144-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Gill now holds the record for the highest score by an Indian batter on English soil and the highest score by an Indian captain in the longer format. It would be interesting to see if Gill, who has been hard to dislodge by England's bowlers, reaches the rare triple century mark in Tests.

Gill's great handling of Bashir continued in the second session, when he picked a four and a six off drive and a loft respectively. He then crunched Josh Tongue for two fours, before Sundar took charge by clipping Bashir for four, before flaying and pulling Tongue for six. Gill then pulled a short ball from Tongue to bring up his 200, before punching the air while going down on one knee, and made a trademark bow to his team-mates and the crowd.

Gill continued to be great by smacking Bashir for two fours, before cutting, punching, and creaming Harry Brook for three boundaries. He continued to dominate England by carting Carse, Bashir, and Brook for boundaries, the last of which went past a vacant slip area to get his 250.

Sundar's resistance ended on 42 off 103 balls when he played down the wrong line and was castled by Root. Gill came forward to drive Root for four before ending the session, which was firmly in India's favour.

Brief scores:

India 564/7 in 141 overs (Shubman Gill 265 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Yashasvi Jaiswal 87, Washington Sundar 42; Chris Woakes 2-81, Joe Root 1-20) against England