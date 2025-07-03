Optimove On Pace To More Than Double New Igaming Clients In 2025, Fueled By Optimove Ignite+ And Gamification Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Momentum continues with enterprise renewals, rapid growth in APAC and LATAM, and accelerated adoption of Adact gamification solution

New York, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Platform in iGaming, today announced record-setting growth, projecting more than double new iGaming clients added in 2025 alone. The surge comes on the heels of the launch of Optimove Ignite+, a program designed to accelerate growth for emerging iGaming and sports betting operators, and the acquisition of Adact, a no-code gamification platform that has quickly become a differentiator in the market.

Optimove Ignite+ More than Doubles New Client Acquisition

Launched in January, Optimove Ignite+ has fueled unprecedented momentum with emerging iGaming and Sports Betting operators. The program delivers exclusive access to Optimove's #1 Player Engagement Platform along with prebuilt campaigns, CRM guidance, and industry benchmarking to help emerging iGaming and sports betting brands scale faster and smarter.

Gamification Demand Surges After Adact Acquisition

Following the acquisition of Adact , a leading no-code gamification platform, Optimove has seen an immediate uptake among operators of all sizes. Adact furthers Optimove's Positionless Marketing capabilities by allowing marketers to build interactive gamified experiences including lotteries, quizzes, prediction games, and branded mini games without writing a single line of code. Adact has become Optimove's fastest growing product acquisition based on client adoption and pipeline generated.

“Being able to integrate Adact's gamification platform with Optimove powers the Positionless Marketer,” said Ricardo del Busto, Chief Digital Officer at LaTinka.“As we have more tools and content in a unified platform our operations become more streamlined, and our results can be maximized.”

Enterprise Clients Expand Commitments

Optimove continues to deepen relationships with global enterprise clients. Notably, Entain has renewed its contract for multiple years while expanding its adoption of Optimove products to include its Digital Personalization Engine, Opti-X, and native marketing channels. Additionally, Funstage and Gaming1 have each renewed multiple year contracts underscoring that Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform is increasingly a critical tool for enterprise operators seeking real-time personalization at scale.

“Optimove's difference is twofold,” said Simon Gatenby, Martech Transformation Director at Entain.“First, their knowledge of the gaming industry is second to none. Their Customer Success team, for example, brings incredibly deep product expertise and consistently anticipates industry-specific challenges. Second, they're forward-thinking, leading the way in applying machine learning and AI to iGaming in ways that deliver real value to clients like us.”

As an example, leading iGaming operator FDJ United has reduced sending a single marketing campaign from needing seven teams and six weeks to one person being able to do it in a day.

Rapid Growth Across APAC and LATAM

Optimove's geographic expansion is also contributing to its momentum:

In APAC, Optimove recently opened official operations and signed major clients including Magency Life, WeClub Malaysia, and 2up.io, while in LATAM, Optimove continues to lead with more than a dozen major client wins in the region including operators in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. Region-specific capabilities, including native language support and tailored lifecycle models, have been instrumental in Optimove quickly becoming the marketing platform of choice in these emerging markets.

“This momentum is a testament to the incredible people who make Optimove what it is,” said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove.“It also reflects the forward-thinking clients who push us to explore new frontiers in iGaming marketing. Their trust, collaboration, and ambition continue to shape the future of personalized player engagement. Optimove is firing on all cylinders, because of them, allowing us to ensure iGaming and Sports Betting operators optimize player engagement and maximize lifetime value.”

With its Positionless Marketing vision and AI-powered suite, Optimove continues to further entrench itself as the #1 Player Engagement Platform in iGaming.

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.



