MSP 501 Winner

Six-Time Honoree Climbs to #48 on Prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 List

- Mike Bloomfield

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Local IT Superhero Tekie Geek Ranks Among World's Top 50 MSPs

Staten Island-based Managed Service Provider Tekie Geek has once again been recognized as one of the world's top-performing IT firms, ranking #48 on the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501 list. This marks the company's sixth time being named to the prestigious global list-and a significant jump from its #60 ranking in 2024.

The MSP 501 is considered the definitive listing of the most innovative and influential Managed Service Providers worldwide, ranked using a proprietary methodology that weighs revenue, profitability, recurring services, and innovation-including monetization of AI technologies.

“Being named to the MSP 501 for the sixth time-and moving up 12 spots to #48-is more than an honor. It's a testament to our team's relentless commitment to keeping our clients secure, supported, and one step ahead in an ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Mike Bloomfield , President Geek of Tekie Geek.“We wear our capes proudly-not just as the IT Superheroes of Cybersecurity, but as partners who empower our clients to thrive.”

Tekie Geek's industry recognition doesn't stop there. In 2024, the company was also named one of ChannelPro's Top 20 MSPs in the United States and was a finalist for Top MSP Titan in the Northeast by MSP Success Magazine.

Superheroes in the Community

The company's leadership extends beyond technology and into meaningful community impact. In 2024, Bloomfield joined forces with local leaders Massimo DiDonna (Merge Event Solutions), Brian Licata (Marvel Consults), Anthony Rapacciuolo (PRcision), Dan Ryan (Staten Island Media Group), and Vinny Bonomi (Specialties by Trade Mark Graphics) to launch the Nonprofit Impact Group.

The Nonprofit Impact Group brings together best-in-class professionals to help nonprofits scale their missions through expert services in IT, marketing, media, printing, and events. One of the group's first major initiatives-Smash for a Cause, a community pickleball fundraiser-raised $8,000, which was split between four incredible local organizations: The GRACE Foundation of NY, On Your Mark, CrimsonRise, and The Integrated Athletic Initiative.

“Our goal has always been to serve-not just our clients, but our community,” said Bloomfield.“Through the Nonprofit Impact Group, we're giving nonprofits the same level of support we offer our business clients-so they can focus on what truly matters.”

With a strong legacy of service, a fast-growing reputation in the IT industry, and deep community roots, Tekie Geek continues to prove that superheroes don't just wear capes-they wear headsets and harness cybersecurity.



About Tekie Geek

Founded in 2013, Tekie Geek is a Staten Island-based Managed IT Services Provider known for its superhero-themed branding and dedication to cybersecurity. Serving small and mid-sized businesses throughout the NY/NJ region, Tekie Geek provides managed IT support, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, compliance services, and strategic consulting to help organizations grow safely and efficiently.

Learn more at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">tekiegeek

The Superheroes of Cybersecurity

