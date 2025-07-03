IVTF Celebrates Its First Birthday

IVTF Turns One: VR Tennis Federation Surges to 350,000 Players in 125 Countries

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global - The International Virtual Tennis Federation (IVTF ) celebrates its first anniversary, marking an extraordinary year of growth. Since launching in 2024, IVTF membership has skyrocketed to over 350,000 players across 125 countries, signaling the global rise of VR tennis as a transformative new sport.A Sport Reimagined for the Digital AgeVR tennis has grown into a powerful blend of fitness, skill-building, and entertainment-with benefits that extend beyond the virtual court:Healthy – Encourages physical movement, especially among youth, replacing passive screen time with active sport at home.Educative – Enhances real-world tennis technique. Players build muscle memory and tactics transferable to physical courts.Gateway to Real Tennis – An estimated 10–15% of VR tennis players who had never played before have since joined local tennis clubs.Social – Connects players across borders, creating a vibrant, supportive, and international tennis community.Competitive – Over 300,000 players now compete in the Tennis Esports Tour, supported by eight national leagues.Inclusive – Open to all genders, ages, and abilities. No barriers-just a headset and the will to play.Hybrid – Tournaments are held both virtually and during real-life tennis events, bridging the digital and physical worlds.Affordable – All it takes is a Meta Quest headset as of $299-a fraction of traditional tennis costs.Sustainable – With no need to travel, VR tennis drastically reduces the environmental impact of global competition.AI Commentary: One of the most exciting innovations of the past year is AI-powered live commentary, now integrated into the Tennis Esports platform.It provides real-time insights, match analysis, and dramatic flair-turning every rally into a headline moment.“The new AI commentary makes every match feel special. It gives you the feeling of being the star in the manege,” said an IVTF ambassador.“Whether you win or lose, it feels like playing center court at a grand slam.”A Sponsorship MagnetWith its tech-forward audience and global reach, VR tennis is attracting growing interest from sponsors across industries:Engaged audience – Health-conscious, digitally native players form an ideal target group for forward-thinking brands.Immersive marketing – Branded experiences, virtual product placement, and interactive partnerships offer unique exposure.Hybrid events – Tournaments held during major tennis events and livestreamed online allow real-time fan and sponsor engagement.Major brands have already begun aligning with VR tennis to stay ahead of the curve in sports innovation and sustainability.Countdown to the World ChampionshipsThis breakout year will culminate at the World Tennis Esports Championships, taking place on September 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. The event will bring together elite players from national leagues and the Tennis Esports Tour, streamed live on YouTube to a global audience.“In just 12 months, we've proven VR tennis is not only a game-it's a movement,” said an IVTF spokesperson.“It's competitive, inclusive, affordable, and global. And we're just getting started.”Join the MovementThe IVTF invites players, clubs, coaches, brands, and fans to take part in the future of tennis-right from their living rooms. Whether you're learning your first serve or gunning for a world title, VR tennis is here, and it's for everyone.

