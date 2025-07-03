Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Beverage Accessory (TLS-807)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a secure and convenient beverage accessory that would make it easier to transport and sip a beverage on the go," said an inventor, from Saint Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented THE FOREVER LID. My design would effectively prevent beverage leaks and spillage during transit."

The invention provides an effective way to cover any beverage cup, mug, tumbler, etc. In doing so, it can be used in conjunction with a straw if desired. As a result, it helps prevent beverage spills and wastage. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a universal, flexible and durable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for commuters, busy parents, college students, coffee lovers, and individuals on the go.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-807, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

