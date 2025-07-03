Inventhelp Inventor Develops Oscillating Commercial Cooling Device (TLS-825)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having worked outside most of my life, I would often bring a fan with me to keep cool," said an inventor from Pensacola, FL. "However, the fan would not track my movements when I would change positions. I wanted to invent something that would move with me and improve worksite conditions."
This innovative invention would save time and labor by eliminating the need to continually reposition a fan keeping a worker or workers cool. In doing so, it would increase comfort, productivity and safety in working conditions. Additionally, by being producible in both commercial and consumer sizes, it would fulfill universal needs for more dynamic comfort solutions.
The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-825, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment