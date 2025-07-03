Inventhelp Inventor Develops Oscillating Commercial Cooling Device (TLS-825)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having worked outside most of my life, I would often bring a fan with me to keep cool," said an inventor from Pensacola, FL. "However, the fan would not track my movements when I would change positions. I wanted to invent something that would move with me and improve worksite conditions."

This innovative invention would save time and labor by eliminating the need to continually reposition a fan keeping a worker or workers cool. In doing so, it would increase comfort, productivity and safety in working conditions. Additionally, by being producible in both commercial and consumer sizes, it would fulfill universal needs for more dynamic comfort solutions.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-825, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

