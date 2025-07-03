Blackbook Hamptons Summer Art Exhibition

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBook -the legacy arts & culture brand-with UNESCO GEM Report, launch, MOTHER NATURE IN THE BARDO in Southampton, July thru Sept 2025, following their Manhattan art exhibition in Chelsea, NYC, this past spring 2025. The exhibition is located at 245 County Road 39, Southampton, NY, 11968.

ABOUT the EXHIBITION and ART BOOK

Mother Nature in the Bardo is an art exhibition and book exploring the most polarizing conversations of our time: the convergence between art, culture, the environment, and spirituality. It features 100 blue chip, established, and emerging artists, including-Claude Monet, Paul Signac, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder, Damien Hirst, Ai Weiwei, John Chamberlain, Frank Gehry, Robert Longo, Lucian Freud, Jean Dubuffet, Olafur Eliasson, Petra Cortright, April Gornik, Allison Janae Hamilton, Ebony G. Patterson, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Geoff McFetridge, Daniel Heidkamp, Hiejin,Yoo, and many more.

The corresponding art book, also titled, Mother Nature in the Bardo , features forewords by Curators Klaus Biesenbach (Director of the Neue Nationalgalerie and the Museum des 20. Jahrhunderts (Museum of the 20th Century) in Berlin.), Lucia Pietroiusti ecologies curator at Serpentine galleries, London, with essays by Physicist Marcelo Gleiser, UNESCO GEM Report's Director Manos Antoninis, and Doctor Wes Seacrest from Leo DiCaprio's environmental org, Re:wild.

CURATION

Mother Nature in the Bardo's curatorial ethos, examines how artists address the environment and spirituality within their practice, and considers the cultural influences from each era, beginning with the industrial revolution about 200 years ago. The artists and artworks in the exhibition and book highlight the styles, aesthetics, and ideas of the time, which are of course influenced by the cultural zeitgeists of a particular era. Those cultural influences are often clear in the artists' practice. From the impressionists who went outdoors to paint as protest against the industrial revolution, to the land artists of the 70s, modern and abstract art, pop and neo pop artists, conceptual and installation art, political, environmental, and the digital artists of our time, Mother Nature in the Bardo considers the existential space between life and death and the artists' definitions. The exhibition is timely, especially given the current geo political attitudes and controversies around its themes.

SALES and NON-PROFIT

The exhibition is a viewing and selling show with a portion of art sales proceeds donated to UNESCO GEM Report, while the book is entirely non-profit with all proceeds donated.

BACKGROUND, PRICING

Mother Nature in the Bardo opened in Chelsea Manhattan at the highline nine galleries at 507 w 27th street, from March thru April 2025 and is continuing this summer in the Hamptons thru end September 2025. Works from the Manhattan show as well as newly curated works are on view with price points from $10,000 to $8,000,000.

ABOUT BLACKBOOK and the ART + IMPACT SERIES

BlackBook was founded by Evanly Schindler in 1998 as an arts and culture publisher and media company, creating content at the crossroads of art, literature, fashion, and cultural issues. The brand became known for the pop culture, BlackBook Magazine, during the glossy print boon of the 90s and early 2000s. BlackBook expanded as a global content producer, creative agency, and special projects curator in the later 2000's working with European and American fashion brands like LVMH, Prada, Chanel, AMEX, Mercedes, Apple, Diageo, Nike, and many others. In 2018 BlackBook entered the fine art space.

Today, the company is led by partners Christos Moisides and founder Evanly Schindler. The (new) BlackBook, with its Art + Impact series, curates and produces art exhibitions and books examining social and cultural themes and seeks to educate through visual communication with UNESCO GEM Report, Kahner Segal / UBS, and other partners and collaborations.

BlackBook's first Art + Impact exhibition and book was in partnership with Sotheby's auction house, titled, A Woman's Right To Pleasure, and it explored the female experience-autonomy, agency, equality, and pleasure.

Mother Nature in the Bardo is BlackBook's second exhibition and book, featured this summer in Southampton, and will be followed by an art exhibition and book highlighting how artists use technology in their practice in the modern and contemporary eras.

