Himachal: Swiggy And Zomato To Supply Dishes Prepared By Self-Help Groups In Hamirpur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) In a remarkable development, a couple of online food delivery platforms are set to be roped in for distributing meals and dishes, prepared by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

As a result of this, the likes of Zomato and Swiggy will soon be seen delivering the dishes prepared in the Him Ira canteen.

Currently, an array of snacks and dishes like Siddu, Bhalle, Kachori and Seera etc., along with momo and chowmein are prepared and sold in the canteen, operational in the Block Development Office.

The special thing is that all kinds of food are prepared here. With the availability of online delivery platform, the hard work of women self-help groups is set to get a new dimension.

The initiative began under the aegis of state government as it facilitated Self-Help Groups from Jangalropa and Nalti areas to start operations.

Women can also sell products online, recipes along with other indigenous products through Him Ira's website.

At the same time, preparations are underway to sell the products, being sold by the Gauri Gram organisation, through Swiggy and Zomato.

Women of the self-help groups (SHGs) said that people are also liking the products prepared by women in Him Ira canteen. They thanked the officials of the Block Development Office and said that arrangements are now being made to sell the dishes through online medium as well.

Himanshi, Block Development Officer, Hamirpur said that in the first phase, around 70 women have joined the organisation. These women are being given a platform to sell local products.

Companies like Swiggy and Zomato companies have been given formal invites to join the doorstep delivery programme of dishes, prepared in the Ira canteen. This work is expected to be completed by next month.