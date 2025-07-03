Advanced Digital Automotive Group will attend the ASTE Conference and Trade Show in Raleigh, NC, as a vendor supporting the future of auto repair marketing.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group to Exhibit at ASTE Conference in Raleigh, NC

Advanced Digital Automotive Group has announced its participation as a vendor at the ASTE Conference and Trade Show, set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event is one of the automotive industry's most respected gatherings for independent repair professionals and industry innovators.

At its vendor booth, ADAG will offer insights on digital strategy, including the use of AI-driven auto repair SEO services , market exclusivity, and web-based tools to increase car count and revenue. The agency will also host discovery calls and distribute complimentary copies of its SEO guide to shop owners who attend.

A Word from the Owner

“ASTE gives us the opportunity to meet shop owners face-to-face and understand their real-world challenges,” said Paul Donahue, CEO.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a marketing agency focused solely on helping independent auto repair shops grow. With a one-shop-per-market model and performance guarantees, ADAG provides SEO, PPC, and online reputation strategies designed for sustainable results. They are located at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762 .

