NVBDC Named One Of The Global Best Companies To Watch In 2025 By The Silicon Review

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

Annette Stevenson, NVBDC Board of Directors

Tammi Hart, NVBDC Certification Committee, Sr. Purchasing Mgr., Supplier Diversity, Tenneco Powertrain Division

National Veteran Business Development Council Named One of the Global Best Companies to Watch in 2025 by The Silicon Review

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) has been named one of the Global Best Companies to Watch in 2025 by The Silicon Review, a prominent global business and technology publication. This recognition highlights NVBDC's significant contributions to the national economy, its pioneering work in veteran business certification , and its growing efforts to support international trade opportunities for veteran-owned businesses.NVBDC has long been regarded as the original gold standard in third-party certification for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). Its certification model has fundamentally reshaped how veteran entrepreneurs access corporate and government procurement opportunities. Being included on The Silicon Review's prestigious list affirms NVBDC's role as a national leader in supplier inclusion, economic access, and veteran empowerment.“This recognition from The Silicon Review validates more than a decade of commitment to elevating veteran-owned businesses,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder and CEO.“We're building more than a certification process-we're building a movement of economic opportunity, access, and growth for our nation's heroes.”As the only veteran certification body recognized by the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR), NVBDC has achieved substantial results. In 2023 alone, NVBDC-certified businesses secured $4.3 billion in corporate contracts and expenditures. According to BDR's 2023 Economic Impact Report, this translated to a $6.7 billion cumulative economic impact. NVBDC has certified over 4,000 veteran-owned businesses and connected them with more than 200 major corporations across the country. These figures reflect more than just growth metrics-they represent real businesses, real success stories, and real opportunities for veterans nationwide.NVBDC's certification process also reflects a broader commitment to inclusivity. The organization subsidizes fees for veterans in financial need, ensuring that no qualified entrepreneur is denied certification because of cost. In doing so, NVBDC supports a wide range of veteran business owners across industries, backgrounds, ethnicities, and experiences-creating a national network rooted in economic equity and opportunity.Behind NVBDC's momentum is a veteran-led leadership team with deep expertise. Founder and CEO Keith King, a Vietnam veteran and former media executive, played a key role in writing Michigan's SDVOB legislation (Act No. 91 of 2005), which has driven more than $90 million in state contracts. President Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, a decorated combat veteran and former military advisor in Afghanistan, has overseen the certification of over 3,000 businesses and serves as a regional leader within the Association of the United States Army.Additional leaders include board member and global supply chain expert John Taylor, who brings deep international procurement knowledge from his work at Delphi; Army veteran and supplier diversity consultant Annette Stevenson, with over 25 years of procurement experience, including contributions to the MBDA and SBA; and Tammi Hart, of Tenneco and NVBDC's Certification Committee, who brings global sourcing and compliance expertise to ensure veteran businesses are procurement-ready.Beyond its leadership, NVBDC's staff plays a pivotal role in delivering impact. The organization's team supports veteran entrepreneurs throughout the certification process and beyond, assisting with capability statements, supplier diversity education, matchmaking preparation, and contract acquisition. This hands-on approach has led thousands of veteran-owned businesses to greater visibility and access within corporate supply chains.To strengthen this support, NVBDC launched an upgraded Veteran-Owned Certification System (VOCS). The platform includes several forward-facing enhancements such as success story integration, video introductions, expanded award listings, and enhanced buyer search tools. Supplier profile optimization with coaching has also been introduced, making the system a powerful tool for procurement readiness and connection.In 2024, NVBDC expanded its mission to the international stage through a historic partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA). As the first veteran-focused certification body to form such an alliance, NVBDC now provides certified businesses with export assistance, trade finance education, and direct matchmaking with global buyers. This year, NVBDC convened leadership from the Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and Small Business Administration (SBA) to build out a roadmap for global growth. Certified veteran-owned businesses are now benefiting from exporting education webinars, custom trade finance support, and Global Commerce Symposiums set to launch in 2025. Strategic partnerships with USTDA, USCS, ITCF, SBA, and EXIM further bolster these international opportunities.“We're here to level the playing field-at home and around the world,” said King.“The global economy is no longer out of reach for certified veteran entrepreneurs.”NVBDC's reach also extends through its Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, which reached a new milestone in 2025 by welcoming its 80th member. This coalition brings together military nonprofits, veteran service organizations, and business networks to promote certification and support for SD/VOBs. With recent alignment to ITA, the Task Force is now increasing its international footprint and reinforcing NVBDC's global vision for veteran inclusion in supply chains.Looking ahead to the remainder of 2025, NVBDC plans several key initiatives. The National Veteran Business Matchmaking Event, taking place October 29–30 in Spartanburg, SC, will feature a Veteran Marketplace, Vets Night Out, and direct procurement engagements between certified businesses and corporate partners. NVBDC is also expanding its scholarship program for JROTC cadets, following a successful 2024 partnership with Denny's Hungry for Education initiative. Additionally, NVBDC is launching an AI training program for SD/VOBs, teaching veteran entrepreneurs how to use artificial intelligence for marketing, outreach, and proposal writing. Continued enhancements to the VOCS platform-including deeper customization, analytics, and matchmaking features-are also planned.Being named one of The Silicon Review's Global Best Companies to Watch in 2025 affirms NVBDC's national and international leadership. With a clear mission, a powerful team, robust systems, and an expanding network of partners, NVBDC is setting the future standard for supplier inclusion and veteran business success.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading third-party certification entity for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) in the United States. NVBDC connects veteran businesses with over 200 Fortune 500 and government partners and is the only veteran certification body recognized by the Billion Dollar Roundtable. Learn more at ./nvbdc-news/national-veteran-business-development-council-named-one-of-the-global-best-companies-to-watch-in-2025-by-the-silicon-review/

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.