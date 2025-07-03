Big B Celebrates 25 Years Of 'KBC', A Show That Served As Nitro Boost To His Stardom
On Thursday, the veteran megastar took to his Instagram, and shared a post for the show. However, his choice of picture was something that didn't sit well with the post. The AI-generated picture was far from the show or its theme.
The actor nevertheless wrote in the caption,“Today 3rd July , 2025 , as I work on this years season KBC prep, I am told by the KBC team - 3rd July 2000, the first broadcast of KBC happened .. 25 years , the life of KBC (sic)”.
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is one of India's most iconic television shows. It is also responsible for reviving the career of Big B, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch. During the late 1990s, Big B's production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation (AB Corp) had gone belly up, given its overly corporate approach in times when the industry followed a very traditional way of making movies.
In a bid to pay off the creditors, Big B took to the medium of television with 'KBC' in 2000. Suddenly, a megastar, who earlier was only accessible on the silver screen, reached millions of Indian households through television. With the strength of a new medium by his side, Big B not just booked the primetime of India for himself but also made a place in the heart of every Indian family.
The Indian audience gave an overwhelming response to Big B in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' which is based on the UK show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'
The show was also hosted by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for one of its seasons but it didn't get as much a good response from the audience compared to Big B's stint.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment