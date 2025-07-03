From Action To Access: Quranium Debuts Qrnrush To Reward Real Community Engagement

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)Quranium, the Layer 1 blockchain leveraging quantum-secure cryptography, is reshaping decentralised infrastructure with unparalleled security and a commitment to community-led innovation. Its latest launch, QRNRush, is a dynamic platform that turns everyday participation into tangible value.

By introducing a gamified quest system, QRNRush rewards users for their contributions with 'QPoints' – a transparent, trackable metric for participation, to unlock exclusive perks, recognition, and rewards that make every action count.

Powered by NIST-approved post-quantum algorithms like SLH-DSA and ML-KEM, Quranium is engineered to withstand future quantum threats, safeguarding assets, smart contracts, and data in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. With a vision to build intelligent, inclusive, and resilient digital ecosystems, Quranium is reshaping blockchain adoption through cutting-edge technology and global community empowerment.

QRNRush is easy to use, wherein users log into the QRNRush platform with their QSafe Wallet , access the platform, and complete simple quests to earn 'QPoints.' There are various activities to partake in, such as engaging with Quranium's content, spreading awareness on social media platforms, providing feedback and creative ideas, and joining campaigns, events, and challenges, and participating in incentivized testnet activities. QPoints can be redeemed for exclusive rewards like future on-chain perks, early access to new products, and merchandise, making contributions more rewarding than ever.

In a Web3 space often plagued by hype, superficial stats, and disengaged communities, QRNRush redefines participation:



Boosts Engagement : Unlike traditional systems where only token-based contributions are valued, QRNRush rewards diverse actions, encouraging broader participation from developers, creators, and everyday supporters.

Builds Trust : Transparent QPoints tracking eliminates distrust in reward allocation, ensuring fairness and accountability.

Shifts Metrics : By prioritizing measurable contributions over vanity metrics, QRNRush fosters a culture of authenticity and impact. Incentivizes On-Chain Contribution: Quranium values real impact. Through incentivized testnet participation, contributors who help build and test the ecosystem are rewarded for strengthening its foundation.

Whether it's sharing insights, championing Quranium's mission, participating in testnets, or joining ecosystem challenges, contributors earn QPoints that unlock exclusive rewards like event access, special roles, and a lasting reputation. As part of Quranium's vision to build secure, intelligent infrastructure for the digital age, QRNRush transforms everyday participation into a meaningful pathway for impact.

To get involved on QRNRush, please visit:

Interested members are encouraged to follow Quranium on its social channels to stay informed of latest developments.



LinkedIn: Quraniu

X: @quranium_or

Telegram: Quranium Communit

Discord: Join U Or by email: ...







QRNRush is a community-powered platform where users earn QPoints by completing quests like joining channels, engaging on social media, referring friends, and participating in weekly tasks.

All you need is a QSafe Wallet to get started.

Step 1: Install QSafe Wallet if you haven't already from chrome web store. Follow the installation guide from qsafewallet

Step 2: Connect your QSafe Wallet

This is your access point to QRNRush. All progress and rewards are tied to your wallet.













Every week, new quests are added. Complete each to earn QPoints.







Invite your friends to QRNRush.

For every successful referral, earn 5 QPoints.

Grow the community. Grow your rep.













See how you rank against other contributors.













Please leave this field empty

The latest news about blockchain and cryptocurrencies, every day.

Get 10% off on your first order!

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy .

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.