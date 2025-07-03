Worldwide Healthstaff Solutions And Books For Africa Deliver 40,000 Medical Books To Kenya

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions (WWHS) , a Medical Solutions company and leader in international direct hire recruitment, has partnered with Books For Africa , the largest shipper of donated books to the African continent, to help expand access to nursing education in underserved regions of Kenya.

WWHS supported the shipment of 40,000 nursing textbooks to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) . These donations aim to strengthen healthcare education and empower future nurses in Kenya.

"It is exciting to see these donations going to such dedicated students and educators," said Patrick Plonski, Executive Director of Books For Africa. "This kind of collaboration is what drives lasting impact. It is our hope that they will advance medical care and medical training in Kenya for many years to come."

This donation comes at a time when many countries are experiencing a critical shortage of nurses, making investments in education and training more important than ever.

"These textbooks represent more than just academic resources; they symbolize opportunity, equity, and a renewed belief in the potential of every health student to transform lives across Kenya," said Irene Karari, Director at the State Department of Diaspora Affairs in Kenya.

Since 2022, WWHS has partnered with Books For Africa to donate more than 100,000 nursing textbooks to parts of Africa. It's a partnership that's deeply personal to WWHS President Louis Brownstone.

"I volunteered in Tanzania in 2008, and it opened my eyes to the power of community and education," said Brownstone. "Partnering with Books For Africa allows me to continue that work. With the right resources, I believe we can transform lives and communities."

Books For Africa has shipped over 63 million books to all 55 African countries since 1988. Its mission to end the book famine in Africa aligns with WWHS's mission to improve lives worldwide by connecting global professionals with healthcare employers for the best career opportunities.

WORLDWIDE HEALTHSTAFF SOLUTIONS

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions specializes in direct hire international nurse recruitment, connecting healthcare employers with qualified RNs and healthcare professionals worldwide. From recruitment to relocation, we guide both parties through seamless processes to foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. With offices in the United States, United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines, we are positioned to serve global healthcare markets effectively.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC

