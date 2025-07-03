3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM ) today announced the following investor event:

Second-quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 8 a.m. CT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at .

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM ) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M/news-center .

Investor Contact:

Diane Farrow

(612) 202-2449

or

Eric Herron

(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:

[email protected]

