3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM ) today announced the following investor event:
-
Second-quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 8 a.m. CT.
This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at .
About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM ) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M/news-center .
Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
or
Eric Herron
(651) 233-0043
Media Contact:
[email protected]
