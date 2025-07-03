4D Imaging Radar Market Worth $1,206.9 Million By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4D imaging radar market is expected to grow from USD 392.8 million in 2025 to USD 1,206.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The 4D imaging radar market is driven by the rising demand for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which require precise environmental perception for safe navigation. 4D radar captures range, azimuth, elevation, and velocity, enabling accurate object detection even in poor visibility. Automakers like BMW, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz are integrating Level 2 and Level 3 driving systems, spurring demand for high-resolution sensors. Additionally, regulatory approvals for autonomous driving features in Europe and North America, along with the growing emphasis on safety technologies such as lane-keeping and emergency braking, are further accelerating the market growth. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " 4D Imaging Radar Market "

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 392.8 million Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1,206.9 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Range, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Regulatory and Standardization Challenges Key Market Opportunities Adoption in Healthcare and Assisted Living Key Market Drivers Rising Need for Safety and Smart Sensing in Industrial and Infrastructure Applications



Long-range radar segment is projected to register high growth rate during the forecast period.

Long-range 4D imaging radar is poised for high growth during the forecast period due to its advanced sensing capabilities and increasing adoption in autonomous vehicles and ADAS. These radars integrate range, azimuth, elevation, and Doppler velocity into a single, high-resolution model, enabling accurate 3D tracking of objects and their movements in real time, even in complex driving environments. Long-range variants can detect objects up to 350 meters or more, making them vital for highway-speed navigation and early threat detection. Several key developments highlight this growth. Continental's ARS540 radar, introduced to support highly automated driving, delivers high angular resolution and extended detection range for urban and highway environments. Arbe Robotics' Phoenix radar provides real-time data at 30 FPS with 1° azimuth resolution and zero false alarms up to 300 meters. In December 2022, ZF, in partnership with SAIC, launched its 4D Imaging Radar with 192 channels-16 times more than typical systems-enabling highly detailed detection up to 350 meters. In September 2024, Ambarella's Oculii AI-powered radar was deployed in Lotus Eletre and Emeya electric vehicles, offering ultra-long-range detection of over 300 meters. These innovations enhance emergency braking and autopilot systems, signaling strong market momentum for long-range radar solutions through 2030.

Aerospace & defense segment is projected to be fastest-growing end user during the forecast period.

The aerospace & defense segment is expected to witness high growth in the 4D imaging radar market during the forecast period due to increasing air traffic volume, evolving threats, and the need for sophisticated, real-time monitoring systems. According to IATA, Asia Pacific airlines experienced an 88.5% increase in international traffic in February 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, with capacity rising 74.5% and load factor reaching 84.5%. Similarly, North American and European airlines reported traffic increases of 28.6% and 15.9%, respectively. This surge in air traffic is fueling the demand for radar systems that offer enhanced situational awareness, target tracking, and obstacle detection in flight paths. 4D imaging radar meets these demands by delivering precise data even in complex environments. In defense, it plays a key role in surveillance, counter-UAS operations, and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) missions, particularly in adverse weather. Technologies like Echodyne's EchoGuard and EchoShield are deployed for base security and counter-drone operations due to their low-SWaP and real-time performance. The growing use of drones, UAVs, and cross-border threats has increased reliance on radars capable of object tracking and collision avoidance. Moreover, the integration of 4D radar in modern fighter aircraft, satellites, and unmanned systems to strengthen defense capabilities is driving rapid adoption.

Europe accounts for the largest share of the 4D imaging radar market.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the 4D imaging radar industry in 2025 due to its strong automotive sector, advanced R&D infrastructure, and early regulatory support for autonomous driving technologies. Beyond the automotive industry, Europe's leadership in advancing smart healthcare solutions is significantly enhancing the adoption of 4D imaging radar across medical applications. Increasing emphasis on patient safety, elderly care, and non-invasive monitoring is driving the integration of 4D radar in healthcare systems for functions such as fall detection and real-time patient movement tracking. The technology's ability to function reliably in poor visibility without requiring wearables or cameras makes it ideal for clinical and residential care environments. EU-funded initiatives under Horizon Europe and Digital Europe are also providing substantial support to startups and research organizations working on next-generation radar systems, encouraging innovation beyond vehicle-based use cases. Moreover, the rising deployment of 4D radar in applications such as public surveillance, border security, and industrial automation further broadens its adoption. With environmental regulations and carbon-neutral mobility goals pushing for sensor-enabled, data-driven systems, 4D radar plays a vital role in enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency.

Key companies operating in the 4D imaging radar companies are Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mobileye (Israel), Vayyar (Israel), Uhnder (US), Arbe (Israel), Thales (France), Continental AG (Germany), and Magna International Inc. (Canada), among others.

