Srinagar To Host First Ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival Next Month
Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced this in an interaction with the media here and said it would add to the government's push for expansion of the Khelo India movement that recently added the first ever Beach Games in Diu to its roster.
The festival is scheduled to be held under the vertical of Sports Competition and Talent Development of Khelo India Scheme.
“This initiative aims to promote water sports and enhance the reach and popularity of water sports,” Mandaviya said.
Apart from Kayaking and Canoeing, Rowing, and Water Skiing, Shikara and and Dragon Boat races will also be held.
The ministry is expecting more than 400 athletes from 36 States and Union Territories to participate in this first of its kind event.
The nomination of athletes will be done by the National Sports Federation from their National Championships or other suitable events.
