(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Air Canada : Has repaid US$274.2 million aggregate principal amount of indebtedness representing all its outstanding 4.000% Convertible Senior Notes due July 2025 for an aggregate amount of approximately US$279.6 million (C$381.6 million), including accrued interest. The Notes were cancelled upon repayment. Air Canada shares T are trading unchanged at $21.40.

