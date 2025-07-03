403
Ukraine's New Ambassador Assumes Duties In Finland
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Embassy of Ukraine in Finland , Vydoinyk arrived in the country on June 26. On July 2, he presented copies of his credentials to Christian Lindholm, acting head of the Protocol Services at Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also held meetings with leadership from the ministry's Eastern Europe Department.
President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Mykhailo Vydoinyk to the post on April 7.
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Finland / Facebook
