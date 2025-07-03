Pope Leo XIV Meets With Ukrainian Children At Vatican Summer Camp
Children from Ukraine, spending their summer in Italy with the support of Caritas Italiana, joined the children of Vatican employees for a day at the Vatican's annual summer camp. Pope Leo XIV met with them during the visit.
The Pope spent time speaking with the children, answering their questions.
Addressing the Ukrainian children in English, the pontiff emphasized the importance of diversity and mutual respect:“It is important to build bridges, to create friendship. We can all be friends, brothers, and sisters”.
In response to a question about war, the Holy Father encouraged the children to become builders of peace and friendship, even from a young age.“Do not enter into war or conflict. Never promote hatred or envy,” he said, reminding them that“Jesus calls us all to be friends,” and he explained the importance of“learning from childhood to respect one another and to see the other as someone like myself.”
The children presented Pope Leo with a variety of gifts, including handmade crafts created during the summer camp, as well as drawings and artwork prepared by the Ukrainian children.
