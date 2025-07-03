MENAFN - GetNews) Charge into Prime Day: Save Up to 54% Off OUPES Portable Power Stations for Off‐Grid Adventures & Emergency Backup

Get ready for the biggest Prime Day event yet! From July 8 through 11, OUPES is slashing prices on their top‐selling portable power stations on Amazon-save up to 54% (that's as much as $3,620 off select units). Whether you're escaping off‐grid, bolstering your emergency preparedness, or powering your next backyard gathering, OUPES has you covered.







Flash Sale Highlights

Exodus 1200

Originally priced at $549, now just $349 (36% off) on Amazon. This ultra‐portable station packs a 992 Wh LiFePO4 battery (rated for over 3,500 cycles to 80% capacity) and a 1,200 W pure sine‐wave inverter with a 1,500 W surge boost. You'll find ten versatile output ports and four recharge options-car, AC wall, solar PV, or combined AC+PV-all in a lightweight 23.15 lb chassis.

Exodus 2400

Was $1,099, now $699 (36% off) on Amazon. The Exodus 2400 delivers 2,232 Wh of LiFePO4 power (3,500+ cycle life to 80%) through a 2,400 W inverter (2,600 W surge). With thirteen output ports and the same four recharge methods, it balances capacity and portability at just 45.2 lbs.

Mega 1

Originally $549, now $439 (20% off) on Amazon. This heavy‐duty model features a 1,024 Wh LiFePO4 battery (3,500+ cycles to 80%) paired with a robust 2,000 W inverter (4,500 W surge). Expandable up to 5.12 kWh with two B2 battery packs, it boasts one of the fastest recharge times in its class-just 60 minutes for a full charge-and weighs 27.81 lbs.

Bundle and Save Even More! Upgrade your setup with solar panels and extra batteries-and enjoy even more savings on your total order! Whether you're looking for ultimate portability, expanded capacity, or faster recharging, OUPES has the perfect Prime Day deal waiting for you.

Which Station Is Right for You?

1 Series

○ Ultra‐portable and lightweight

○ Non‐expandable-ideal for short trips, festivals, and powering smaller devices

2 Series

○ High capacity with expandable storage

○ Built for heavy‐duty use or home backup, plus class‐leading recharge speeds

All OUPES stations feature LiFePO4 battery and pure sine wave inverters, ensuring safe, clean, and reliable power in any situation.

Fast, Flexible Charging

Choose the recharge method that suits your lifestyle-no adapters or special cables needed:

AC Wall Outlet

○ Full recharge in as little as 1 hour to 1.5 hours.

Solar Panels

○ Up to 800 W panel input for true off‐grid freedom

Car Charging

○ Top up on the road via any 12 V port

AC + PV Combo

○ Combine wall and solar input to cut recharge time by up to 30%

Easy to Use and Monitor

Every OUPES unit features an smart HD LCD screen that displays:



Remaining run‐time

Real‐time input/output wattage Active charging mode & estimated time to full

With simple button controls and clear icons, switching modes or checking status takes seconds. For even more convenience,use their mobile app (iOS & Android) to:



Monitor performance remotely Adjust settings for maximum convenience

Take full control of your home and outdoor energy system-anytime, anywhere.

Worry‐Free Ownership & Community Impact



5‐Year Warranty (extendable to 6 years): the warranty period for all OUPES products will be extended from 3 years to 5 years, and customers can also apply for an additional year of warranty, making it 5+1 years. Buy with confidence and enjoy long‐term peace of mind.

OUPES HELP Program: OUPES believe reliable energy is a right, not a privilege. That's why 5% of every sale supports solar generator kits and backup systems for communities without steady electricity.



Mark your calendar: July 8–11 . Shop the OUPES 2025 Amazon Prime Day Flash Sale and experience portable power like never before!