Sir Dr. James Dentley III Knighted For Service

MENAFN - GetNews) A Visionary Leader Igniting Global Transformation, Dr. Dentley is celebrated for inspiring more than 1 Million Individuals.

Chicago, IL, USA - July 3, 2025 - Recently Knighted to Baron of Saint James of Cappadocia and Grand Prior General of the United States of America, Sir Dr. James Dentley III , is being celebrated as a global speaker, philanthropist, media pioneer, and business strategist who continues to uplift lives and reshape communities across the world.







With a career spanning over four decades, Sir Dr. Dentley has inspired more than one million individuals across 34 countries through his powerful keynotes and transformational leadership. His signature programs- Inspired2Speak Action Camp and corporate communication intensives-empower people to speak with clarity, confidence, and conviction, while helping organizations build cultures of excellence.







Sir Dr. Dentley is the bestselling author of The 5 Frequencies of High Performance and the subject of the acclaimed documentary It's Time to Win, which premiered to sold-out audiences in 2022. Through strategic storytelling and proven frameworks, Sir Dr. Dentley has helped create over 90 millionaires and drive success in corporations, startups, nonprofits, and direct sales teams.

Knighted for Service, Committed to Humanity

In 2021, Dr. Dentley was first knighted into the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen , and recently on June 14, 2025, he was elevated to Grand Prior General of the United States by H.R.H. Prince Raphael Andujar y Vilches of the Royal and Sovereign House of Cappadocia .

From 2023-2025, Sir Dr. Dentley has led the Chicago Knighting Investiture Ceremonies, honoring civic leaders, NBA athletes, military veterans, doctors, Grammy-winning artists, and corporate executives with noble titles and global recognition.

Driven by Purpose: Already Always Amazing Foundation

Sir Dr. Dentley's nonprofit foundation, Already Always Amazing , supports children, veterans, seniors, and women through:

. Summer feeding programs reaching over 100 children daily

. Youth literacy and mentorship initiatives

. Strategic partnerships with The Salvation Army, City Gala, The Jesse White Foundation, and Be Great Foundation

JD3 Media & LimitlessTV: Reimagining Digital Impact

As Founder & CEO of JD3 Media and the streaming network LimitlessTV, Sir Dr. Dentley is leading a media revolution through "edutainment" content that educates, inspires, and empowers.

LimitlessTV is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV, with an upcoming NFT-based JD3 Token community that will integrate commerce and content in an innovative digital economy.

Global Recognition

In 2023, The LA Tribune inducted Sir Dr. Dentley as the first ever honoree into its Speaker Hall of Fame, citing his trailblazing work in leadership, personal development, and motivational speaking.

Upcoming Events

. Inspired2Speak Action Camp - September 2025

A 4-day immersive training in Chicago teaching the art of speaking to captivate, connect, and convert.

. Royal House Networking Gala & Investiture - June 2026

Hosted by Sir Dr. Dentley and Baroness Consort Dr. Kara Dentley, this elite gathering honors excellence, legacy, and humanitarian service.

About Sir Dr. James Dentley III

Titles & Honors:

Grand Prior General of the U.S.A.; Knight of the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen; Baron of Saint James of Cappadocia

Philanthropy:

Founder of Already Always Amazing, driving impact through feeding programs, youth literacy, and mentorship

Awards & Recognition:

. First Legacy Award - Total Life Changes

. Legacy Award - City Gala & Summit

. Be Great Humanitarian Award (Disney)

. Business Icon Award - United 4 Humanity

. Recipient of over 100 service and leadership awards

Media & Authorship:

. Best-selling author of three books and nine workbooks

. CEO of LimitlessTV

. Producer of documentaries and inspirational programming

Global Speaker:

Known as a "Catalyst for Empowering Change," he has energized audiences in over 100 cities, across 34 countries, sparking transformation and leadership growth worldwide.

Media Opportunities

High-resolution images, media interviews, and behind-the-scenes access available upon request. To schedule a speaking engagement or appearance:

Contact:

JD3 Media, Inc.

Phone: (708) 691-4017

Email: ...

Website: |