GHD Announces Leadership Transition With Ian Fraser As New Chair

Transition continues GHD's model of employee ownership Former Asia Pacific CEO brings 30 years of global experience and industry service







Global professional services company, GHD, has appointed Ian Fraser as Chair of its Board, effective 1 July 2025.

GHD reported gross revenue for the 2024 financial year of AUD 2.9 billion. The company is fully owned by its employees, with approximately a quarter of its 12,000 people being shareholders.

Ian was most recently GHD's CEO for the Asia Pacific region, leading the company's operations in Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Papua New Guinea and Fiji. He has more than 30 years' experience in environmental and engineering consulting. Based in Christchurch, New Zealand, he has also lived and worked in the United States, and his project experience extends across the Pacific, throughout Southeast Asia, the USA, South America, and Mexico.







Ian is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and a graduate of the INSEAD Advanced Management Program. He has lectured at the universities of Auckland and Canterbury, and held leadership roles in industry associations such as the New Zealand Resource Management Law Association (RMLA) and the New Zealand Association of Consulting and Engineering (ACE). Ian is also a founding signatory to the Diversity Agenda in New Zealand.

“It's an immense honour to take over as Chair as GHD approaches its centenary in 2028,” Ian says.“I am focused on the continued evolution of our business, driven by our commitment to our clients and our investment in developing the outstanding technical capabilities of our people.”

Ian succeeds Rob Knott, who is retiring after chairing the company since 2017.







About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 12,000+ professionals are connected across more than 160 offices located on five continents.

