MENAFN - GetNews) Dear cultural explorers, do you long for a transcendent journey through civilizations? At Xi'an International University (XAIU), Belgian student Tian Youran transforms into a "cultural decoder," "reading extraordinary texts and traversing ancient and modern times" as he moves between the scholarly spaces of Zhengmeng Academy and Qifang Academy.

Here, calligraphy brushes trace the millennium-long evolution of Chinese characters in sweeping strokes. Tea ceremonies distill the philosophy of Eastern living through each infusion. Tai Chi's yin-yang dynamics embody the cosmic harmony of heaven and humanity.

International and Chinese students collaborate in vibrant exchanges - mastering intangible cultural heritage techniques, studying traditional rites, and building enduring bridges for cross-cultural dialogue. Together, they champion the universal ideal of "One World, One Family" .

Ready to unlock the codes of ancient civilization at Xi'an International University(XAIU)?

About XAIU

Xi'an International University (XAIU), founded in 1992, is a private university characterized by its international outlook, practical courses and comprehensive programmes of study. Following the motto of“Erudition, Self-cultivation, Altruism, Co-prosperity”, the University has created a“Qifang Education Structure” that not only fosters the students' all-round development in moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding combined with a hard-working spirit but also enhances students' practical abilities and entrepreneurial skills and improving their international vision and abilities in self-reliance. At the same time, students are expected to develop a strong physique, a good character and a true devotion to family and country.

The University comprises five schools offering degree courses: School of Humanities, School of Business, School of Medicine, School of Engineering, and School of International Cooperation and three specialized schools focusing on prototypical cultures, modern industries and employment. Additionally, it includes ZhengMeng Academy and its five affiliates. The University offers 44 degree programmes in Literature, Arts, Education, Management, Economics, Engineering, Medicine, and Agriculture. Ten programmes have been awarded the Top Subjects in Shaanxi Province, and 14 subjects offer the second bachelor's degree.

The University has partnered with more than 200 universities and institutions from 25 countries and regions, offering pathway programmes for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in its special designed international classes. At the same time, the University also offers Chinese programmes and short-courses for international students who come from 49 countries such as United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, Belgium and Zimbabwe.

The University has been honored with numerous prestigious titles, including The National Pilot Project of“Liberal Arts Education”, The First Batch of Universities with Typical Experience in Innovation and Entrepreneurship in China, The First Batch of Emerging University in“Data China 100 Schools Project”, National Excellent Traditional Chinese Culture Guqin Inheritance Base, The National Advanced Social Organization, The First-class University Construction Unit, Shaanxi Province, The Pilot Unit of Shaanxi Province New Era Education Evaluation and Reform, and Shaanxi Advanced Unit in Employment. Chairman and Rector Huang Teng has been awarded China's Best Rector and Harvard, and University has selected the University as a case study.