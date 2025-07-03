New Media Film Festival Announces Winners

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 2, 2025 11:55 pm - New Media pioneers new forms of media forward with their latest film festival.

French Film Godcasting Wins Grand Prize at Los Angeles New Media Film Festival 2025

Visionary Storytelling Takes Center Stage as New Media Film Festival Announces Award Winners Los Angeles CA, 6-6-2025. New Media Film Festival® proudly unveils the winners of its prestigious awards, celebrating groundbreaking achievements in film, digital media, and immersive storytelling. This year's selections showcase extraordinary innovation and creative excellence from around the world.

Visionary Storytelling Takes Center Stage as New Media Film Festival® Announces Award Winners for 16th Edition. This year's selections highlight groundbreaking creativity and innovation from across the globe, reinforcing the festival's role as a leader in pushing artistic and technological boundaries. With a diverse selection of 80 pioneering New Media films and tech-driven narratives from 14 countries, the festival continues to elevate fresh voices and revolutionary content. This year's lineup showcased visionary works that merge artistry with cutting-edge advancements, demonstrating the evolving landscape of new media.

"A true celebration of storytelling innovation, the 16th New Media Film Festival has set the gold standard for creative excellence, proving once again that the future of film is boundless." – Chuck Haifley, CEO Big Vision (NASA, SF 49ers)

The New Media Film Festival® continues to lead the charge in revolutionizing storytelling and technology, curating an exceptional lineup of 80 innovative films and tech-driven narratives from 14 countries. This year's program showcased groundbreaking works that push creative and technical boundaries, celebrating visionaries who merge artistry with cutting-edge advancements. As a global platform elevating fresh voices and pioneering content, the festival reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of media. Congratulations to this year's winners, whose brilliance and dedication redefine what's possible in the ever-evolving landscape of new media!

In 2009 New Media Film Festival® was announced in Second Life at Los Angeles Studios as an annual story and technology event, honoring stories worth telling.

The festival's commitment to nurturing talent and giving back to the community underscores its role as a catalyst for creative innovation in the digital age.