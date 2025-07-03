MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 12:30 am - Andrea Sehremelis, a California entrepreneur, has partnered with the Rotary Club Menifee to support local youth. Known for his work in real estate and business, Sehremelis brings community impact into focus through efforts like school supply drives

Andrea Sehremelis, a prominent California entrepreneur and real estate developer, has recently partnered with the Rotary Club of Menifee to support its efforts in serving local youth and families. Known for his diverse business ventures-including restaurants, gas stations, car washes, and real estate developments-Sehremelis is committed to contributing to community initiatives that make a tangible impact.

The Rotary Club of Menifee, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Menifee, specializes in local outreach, particularly around education, youth services, and vocational support.

A key activity in the club's calendar is its Back-to-School Supply Drive, a joint effort with the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce. This event collects essential school items for students in need, ensuring local children begin the academic year fully equipped. Ongoing partnerships with area businesses and organizations help expand its reach and effectiveness.

Sehremelis's partnership with the Rotary Club reflects a shared mission: empowering youth through access to education and community support.“Joining forces with Menifee Rotary helps us make sure local children have the tools they need to succeed,” Sehremelis explained. "My hope is that this collaboration brings real value and encouragement to students and families in need."

Rotary members also recently honored Dr. Jeremy Brown, interim vice president of instruction at Mt. San Jacinto College, with their Vocational Service Award in recognition of his efforts to connect education and community outreach. The award highlights the club's ongoing commitment to linking professional development with the local education system.

Teamwork between private sector leaders like Sehremelis and nonprofit groups like the Rotary Club is becoming increasingly vital amid growing local needs. With back-to-school costs rising and many families facing financial pressure, initiatives like the supply drive and vocational support provide meaningful relief.

"Bringing resources together-capital, community knowledge, and passion-makes a real difference," said a Rotary Club representative.“Andrea's contribution isn't just about funds. It's about strengthening our ability to impact youth education.”

Sehremelis's charitable efforts follow a pattern of community support across California. In addition to his recent work with Patriots Promise, an organization focused on veteran housing and mental health, Sehremelis is reinforcing his commitment to holistic social impact across multiple fronts.

Rotary Club of Menifee plans to continue its calendar of events, focusing on youth development, scholarship promotion, and vocational training. Community leaders anticipate increased participation through strategic partnerships with local business figures like Sehremelis.

For more information on the Rotary Club's programs or how to get involved-including volunteer or donation opportunities-visit , or contact their offices directly via the Menifee Valley Chamber.