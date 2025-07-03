HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok Is Preparing A Summer Premiere For 2025: The Sports Lift Back HONGQI H6

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 2:20 am - HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok customers will be among the first to appreciate the new premium lift back HONGQI H6 this summer.

HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok customers will be among the first to appreciate the new premium lift back HONGQI H6 this summer. The car combines expressive design, advanced technology and dynamics. It offers owners of this model a unique experience of owning a premium car.

HONGQI H6 is the embodiment of elegance and innovation. The lift back is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with a capacity of 245 hp. It accelerates to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds thanks to this. The aerodynamic drag coefficient is 0.27. This is achieved thanks to the intelligent radiator grille, one of the best in its class. The premium HONGQI H6 is a full-size lift back. Its length is 4.95 m. The width is 1.87 m. The wheelbase is 2.92 m. This provides a spacious interior and comfort for all passengers. Adjustable shock absorbers provide a high level of driving comfort and stability in extreme conditions.

Elegance and functionality are combined in the design of the new premium lift back. The smooth side line, flowing into the trunk, emphasizes the sporty and modern look of the car. Hidden door handles and hovering optics emphasize its dynamism. High-quality materials attract attention in the HONGQI H6 cabin: genuine leather, Alcantara inserts and decorative elements as carbon. Atmospheric lighting in 253 shades and 12-way adjustment of the driver's seat with heating and ventilation will make every trip as comfortable as possible. The 12.6-inch touch screen of the multimedia system occupies the central place on the dashboard. Lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking are in this car.

The full-size lift back HONGQI H6 will be available in two trim levels: Deluxe and Dynamic. The car has retained the recognizable family style of the brand in the Deluxe trim level. The signature radiator grille with a dynamic lamella pattern is the central element of the exterior. It resembles the jets of a waterfall. The unique multi-layer texture with imitation of water drops symbolizes movement and energy. The red longitudinal stripe runs through the radiator grille, goes to the hood and emphasizes the continuity and ideology of the HONGQI brand.

"Fans of the HONGQI brand will be among the first to appreciate the advantages of the new premium sports lift back at the HONGQI dealership center AVTODOM Vostok Very soon. This car is designed for those who value a combination of luxury, technology and innovation. HONGQI H6 will certainly emphasize the status of the owner and will stand out in the flow", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South division, commented.

GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.