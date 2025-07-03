Inventhelp Inventor Develops Ground-Based Sprinkler Valve Cap (TLS-752)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cap device for ground-based sprinkler systems to prevent unwanted trash, dirt, and debris from entering the backflow valve interface openings," said an inventor, from Little Rock, Ark., "so I invented THE BACKFLOW CAP. My design would keep the valve areas free from clogged conditions."
The patent-pending invention provides a specialized hardware cap device to prevent debris from entering a ground-based outdoor sprinkler system via any backflow valve threaded pipe opening. In doing so, it helps prevent clogged valves/diaphragms. It also offers an improved alternative to using adhesive tape. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for all underground sprinkler system service providers/installers, landscapers, farmers/agricultural workers, homeowners, etc.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-752, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
