Global Educational Toys Market Set To Grow At 8.3% CAGR -- Explore Key Trends & Opportunities Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Toys and Games Market is Segmented by Type (Activity Toys, Games and Puzzles, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Outdoor and Sports Toys), by Application (Infant/Preschool Toys, Age 6-8, Age 9-11).

The Educational Toys and Games Market was valued at USD 60770 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 105380 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Claim Your Free Report:

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Educational Toys and Games Market:

The global educational toys and games market is poised for sustained growth, driven by evolving learning methodologies and increasing demand for age-appropriate developmental tools. The market comprises a diverse range of products, including STEM kits, language games, puzzles, and outdoor learning tools, targeting various age groups and educational goals. Rising investments in product innovation and expanding distribution networks are expected to further enhance market reach. As awareness and affordability increase, the market is anticipated to witness continued growth across both developed and emerging regions.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now!

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE EDUCATIONAL TOYS AND GAMES MARKET:

Outdoor and sports toys are significantly contributing to the growth of the educational toys and games market by encouraging physical activity, teamwork, and cognitive development among children. These toys integrate learning with play, helping kids improve their motor skills, spatial awareness, and problem-solving abilities while being engaged outdoors. Products like interactive sports kits, obstacle courses, and activity-based educational sets bridge the gap between physical health and intellectual stimulation. Moreover, parents increasingly prefer toys that support holistic development, which fuels demand for such toys. The rising popularity of outdoor learning concepts, especially in early education settings, further boosts market expansion. Outdoor toys provide experiential learning in real-time environments, making education more dynamic and impactful, leading to increased adoption globally.

Construction toys are playing a pivotal role in propelling the educational toys and games market by fostering creativity, problem-solving skills, and spatial intelligence in children. Toys like building blocks, magnetic tiles, and engineering kits allow children to explore architectural and mechanical concepts from an early age. They serve as engaging tools that promote STEM education by encouraging experimentation and logical thinking. Parents and educators increasingly recognize their value in developing fine motor skills and introducing fundamental concepts of math and engineering in an intuitive manner. The expanding focus on hands-on learning in early childhood development programs further strengthens their market demand. As a result, construction toys are not just playthings but effective educational tools contributing to steady market growth.

The 9–11 age group significantly contributes to the expansion of the educational toys and games market due to their growing cognitive abilities and interest in subject-specific learning. Children in this age range seek more complex and engaging toys that align with school curriculums, including logic puzzles, science kits, strategy board games, and coding-based tools. This age marks a critical learning phase where abstract reasoning and problem-solving become prominent, driving demand for toys that stimulate analytical thinking. Parents and educators actively invest in educational resources to support academic success and supplement classroom learning. With rising awareness about age-specific learning needs, manufacturers increasingly target this segment, offering tailored products that promote deeper understanding and skill development.

Increased parental awareness about the importance of early childhood education is a major factor fueling the growth of the educational toys and games market. Parents are now more inclined to purchase toys that contribute to cognitive, social, and emotional development rather than purely entertaining items. With dual-income households becoming common and higher disposable incomes, parents are willing to invest in high-quality educational products. This shift in consumer behavior has led to a surge in demand for interactive and meaningful learning tools that align with a child's developmental milestones. As a result, toy manufacturers are adapting their offerings to meet parental expectations, which is expanding the market's consumer base and profitability.

There is a growing focus on early skill development through play-based learning, driving the demand for educational toys. Governments, NGOs, and academic institutions emphasize that foundational learning in the early years determines long-term academic success. As a result, toys designed to improve literacy, numeracy, creativity, and emotional intelligence are increasingly being adopted by both parents and schools. These toys are crafted with educational goals in mind and are often aligned with national education frameworks. The availability of age-specific learning toys enhances skill acquisition, preparing children for formal schooling. This demand for school-readiness tools boosts sales and encourages companies to innovate in this space, further driving market growth.

The inclusion of educational toys and games in classroom settings is expanding market opportunities. Schools and preschools are adopting hands-on learning tools that support curriculum-based learning. Manipulatives like counting frames, shape sorters, and educational board games are integrated into lesson plans to reinforce concepts in a tangible and engaging manner. Educators recognize that such tools enhance student engagement, motivation, and comprehension. The incorporation of educational games into classroom activities not only improves academic performance but also promotes peer interaction and collaborative learning. The widespread acceptance of play-based pedagogy in global education systems significantly contributes to the increasing demand for these toys in institutional channels.

The global emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education has led to a surge in demand for toys that support these disciplines. Educational toys that incorporate scientific experiments, coding, robotics, and engineering challenges provide children with hands-on exposure to complex subjects. Parents and schools alike are investing in STEM-based learning tools to prepare children for future careers and digital literacy. Many of these toys are designed to make learning fun and intuitive, breaking down complicated concepts into playful, digestible activities. The STEM learning wave has opened a lucrative segment within the educational toys market, with specialized brands and startups entering this space with innovative product offerings.

Claim Yours Now!

EDUCATIONAL TOYS AND GAMES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America leads due to high parental spending and advanced early education systems. Europe follows with a strong emphasis on play-based curriculum and sustainability in toy manufacturing. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth fueled by increasing urbanization, rising middle-class income, and growing awareness of early childhood education in countries like China and India.

Key Companies :



TAKARA TOMY

JAKKS Pacific

Gigotoys

Melissa & Doug

Simba - Dickie Group

Giochi Preziosi

PLAYMOBIL

Ravensburger

Vtech

Leapfrog

Spin Master

MindWare

Safari

BanBao

Guangdong Loongon

Goldlok Toys

Lego

Mattel

MGA Entertainment

Bandai Hasbro

Purchase Regional Report:

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!



Green Educational Toys Market

Baby Educational Toys Market was valued at USD 21700 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 28440 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Wooden Children's Educational Toys market was valued at USD 17200 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 30590 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Mechanical Educational Toys Market

Educational Toy for Infants Market

Montessori Learning Toys Market was valued at USD 486 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 629 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Pre-School Games and Toys Market

Mechanical Educational Toys Market

Children Stacking Toys Market

Child Education Franchise Market was valued at USD 160940 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 282650 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Connected Toys Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website:

Blog:

Pinterest:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube: @valuatesreports6753















Logo:

SOURCE Valuates Reports

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED