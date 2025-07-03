Independent Living Systems Named One Of America's Greatest Workplaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leader in providing person-centered, comprehensive health and social care for vulnerable populations, has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

This marks the second Newsweek honor for ILS in 2025, following its recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women earlier this year.

The annual ranking celebrates companies that prioritize employee engagement and foster outstanding workplace cultures. This year's list evaluated organizations based on workplace satisfaction, career development opportunities, compensation and benefits, and overall company culture.

“Companies that emphasize building a strong workplace environment see higher levels of employee engagement,” said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham.“And with higher employee engagement comes a range of benefits. That's why Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group are partnering for the third-annual ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces, recognizing the companies where employee engagement comes naturally.”

At the heart of ILS's workplace culture is“The ILS Experience,” a company-wide organizational transformation that focuses on fundamental elements that define the way people work and act.

Elements include“standards of excellence” that promote exceptional customer service, a renewed mission encapsulated by the company motto,“You Matter. We Care,” and a promise to employees that commits to creating opportunities for growth, encouraging work-life balance and fostering a culture of collective success.

“We believe that when we care for our employees, they in turn provide extraordinary care to those we serve,” said Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of Independent Living Systems.“Being recognized not just once, but twice by Newsweek this year speaks to the values we live every day.”

