Microplastic Detection Market To USD 7.91 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Environmental Regulations And Health Risk Awareness Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rapid increase in global microplastic contamination, particularly in food, water, and air, is compelling governments, industries, and research institutions to invest heavily in advanced microplastic detection technologies to protect both environmental and public health. Austin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Microplastic Detection Market size was valued at USD 4.55 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.91 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.41% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Due to growing understanding of the influence of plastic contaminants on human health and the environment, the microplastic detection market is growing at an unprecedented speed. Plastics breaking into microscopic but toxic particles are leading governments and industries to adopt new detection technologies at an accelerated pace to track contamination of oceans, soil, and food chains. Microplastics, as a global issue, are also being impacted by continuous development in the regulatory framework and increasing consumer awareness. The U.S. Microplastic Detection Market was valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1.85 billion at a CAGR of 8.03% during the same forecast period. This growth is fueled by intensifying regulatory oversight, significant R&D investments, and public pressure to monitor and reduce microplastic exposure in daily consumables.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 3 USD 4.55 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.41% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers . Increasing Need for Environmentally Friendly Products Across Industries Drives the Microplastic Detection Market Growth.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type: In 2023, the Polyethylene segment dominated with a 37.19% revenue share. Polyethylene, extensively used for packaging, grocery bags, bottles, and containers for household chemicals. When these materials degrade, they are a significant source of microplastic pollution. This has created a growing need for detection tools aiming at polyethylene microplastics in soil and seawater samples. Polyethylene is one of the common plastics that is present in many products, which influences its detection by most institutions and governments, thereby making it the most prominent market share.

By Medium: The Water segment accounted for 51.68% of market share in 2023, making it the largest segment by medium. This sub-sector has recently enjoyed more research funding and regulatory scrutiny due to the pervasive presence of microplastics in freshwater and marine systems and their incorporation into tap and bottled water. Microplastics have a direct impact on the aquatic life and consequently enter the human food chain, which is why the detection of microplastics in water mediums is of importance. This growth has fueled the segment growth of monitoring water systems.

By Size: Microplastic particles <1 millimeter represented the largest market share at 53.68% in 2023. These ultra-small particles are especially harmful they easily get deep into the tissues of humans and animals. Commonly detected in drinks, air samples, and spirit consumption. This needs high-number-count high-precision instrumentation such as laser spectroscopy and electron microscopy to identify such particles, hence, this is the most technologically intensive and most rapidly growing size segment.

By Technology: FTIR (Fourier-transform infrared) Spectroscopy emerged as the leading technology in 2023, accounting for 32.67% of the global revenue. Because of its speed, non-destructive, and the ability to identify polymers in highly complex samples, FTIR is one of the most widely adopted spectroscopic techniques in polymer characterization. But FTIR systems are great for high-throughput labs that test environmental and food samples often. Because they are efficient, require minimal maintenance, and can seamlessly scale up, they are the gold standard in regulatory agencies and among researchers.

By End Use Industry: The Water Treatment industry led with 35.61% of the market in 2023. With microplastic pollution increasingly becoming a worry in drinking as well as industrial wastewater, microplastic screening procedures have become a requirements in this industry. As the governments are imposing stringent monitoring guidelines, water treatment facilities are replacing traditional systems with Facilities that Treat Water with Micro-Pollutants Detection Devices strengthening their position in end-user applications.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific commanded the largest market share of 35.69% in 2023, attributed to rising industrialization & supreme improvement in environmental policy reform in nations such as China, India, and Japan. The fast-growing urbanization and consumption of plastic-based products increase microplastic pollution. As a result, governments and private players have scaled up investments towards detection infrastructure. This has enabled partnerships between academia and industry, leading to a more rapid technology development and, with it, positioning the region as a leader in global microplastic monitoring systems.

North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.80% between 2024 and 2032. agencies like the U.S. EPA and Environment Canada are tightening rules to track plastic pollution. Some cutting-edge detection systems are being offered by several startups and advanced research institutions in the region. The combination of public interest and media coverage has created a great demand for personal and municipal testing solutions in North America that is yet to be rivalled.

Recent Development

. In March 2024, Danaher Corporation unveiled the CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer, a device specially developed for nanoparticle analysis, with the ability to detect particles as small as 40 nm.

. In February 2024, Shimadzu introduced the LCMS-TQ RX Series, a new range of high-performance liquid chromatograph mass spectrometers (LC-MS) aimed at improving analytical capabilities across industries such as pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, and food safety.





