INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - CAPR

The investigation concerns whether Capricor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On May 5, 2025, Capricor issued a press release announcing that after“the completion of a mid-cycle review meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking full approval for deramiocel, an investigational cell therapy, as a treatment for patients diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) cardiomyopathy”, the FDA had“confirmed its intent to hold an advisory committee meeting” in connection with the BLA.
On this news, Capricor's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 29.13%, to close at $7.30 per share on May 6, 2025.
Then, on June 20, 2025 the publication STAT reported that the new head of the relevant FDA unit had canceled the advisory committee meeting for deramiocel due to uncertainty about the drug's efficacy and safety.
On this news, Capricor's stock price fell $3.68 per share, or 30.82%, to close at $8.26 per share on June 20, 2025.
