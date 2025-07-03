7 Experiences In Budapest This Summer You Won't Find In Every Guidebook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Have you already seen the Parliament, taken a dip in the waters of the Széchenyi Baths, and admired the Danube panorama from Gellért Hill? If you're visiting Budapest in the summer of 2025, we've got 7 unique experiences for you that will show you a new side of Hungary







BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hungary has more to offer than just the classic sights from exciting festivals and gourmet events to family-friendly programmes. If you're looking for unique experiences in and around the city, Yettel, one of Hungary's largest mobile operators, has put together 7 tips worth considering.

Sziget Fesztivál is one of Europe's most renowned music festivals, attracting visitors from over 100 countries to Budapest each year.The Budapest Wine Festival will welcome wine lovers on the stunning terraces of the Buda Castle for the 34th time, offering an unparalleled experience with excellent wines, gourmet delicacies and cultural programmes.Budapest's wellness and adventure spas – such as Palatinus, Paskál and Aquaworld – are perfect venues for a fun, splash-filled summer day. The slides, wave pools and kids' zones keep visitors of all ages entertained.The green oasis in the middle of the city is perfect for a picnic or a leisurely bike ride. In the evenings, visitors can enjoy performances at the Margitsziget Open-Air Stage.If you'd like to get away from Budapest, head to the southern shore of Lake Balaton, where you'll find delightful scents, colours, craft experiences and amazing photo spots at the Kőröshegy Lavender Fields.The Gustav Klimt: The Immersive Experience showcases the world-famous painter's work with stunning visuals, digital projections, and sound effects, offering both an artistic and technological experience.20 August: Hungary's national holiday, when the entire country celebrates the founding of the state. The evening fireworks over the Danube are spectacular, but visitors can also enjoy a full day of events and festivities.

If you want to visit other EU countries besides Hungary or don't feel like searching for WIFI all the time, try the new Yettel Pass.

