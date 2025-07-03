First Financial Bancorp To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, July 24, 2025
|
Teleconference and Webcast Information
|
|
Date:
|
Friday, July 25, 2025
|
|
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern time
|
|
|
Teleconference Dial-In:
|
1-888-550-5723 (Toll Free)
|
(Access Code: 5048068)
|
Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call.
|
|
|
Teleconference Replay:
|
1-800-770-2030 (Toll Free)
|
(Access Code: 5048068)
|
The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended until August 8th, 2025.
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
To access the webcast, please visit
|
|
|
Archived Webcast:
|
The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $18.5 billion in assets, $11.7 billion in loans, $14.2 billion in deposits and $2.5 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. The Company operated 127 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2025, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at
SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment