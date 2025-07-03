Cloudibn's VAPT Services Help Indian Enterprises Eliminate Security Gaps Before Ransomware Can Exploit Them

CloudIBN VAPT Services

CloudIBN's VAPT services empower Indian enterprises to identify and close security gaps, preventing ransomware attacks before they occur.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a digital world where cyberattacks are only a matter of time, vulnerability awareness is no longer a technical requirement-it is a business imperative. CloudIBN, a pioneer in Indian cybersecurity, empowers organizations to uncover and resolve critical flaws in their IT infrastructure before cybercriminals strike. Through its expert-driven VAPT Services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing), CloudIBN is helping Indian enterprises proactively eliminate ransomware risks.As ransomware continues to evolve into a highly lucrative and damaging business model for cybercriminals, the most effective countermeasure is simple: Know your vulnerabilities before they do.Ransomware Is Not Just a Threat-It's a Business CrisisEvery day, Indian businesses fall victim to ransomware campaigns designed to exploit weak system configurations, exposed APIs, and outdated software. These attacks don't just target large enterprises-small and medium-sized organizations are increasingly vulnerable due to their limited cybersecurity resources.According to CERT-In, India witnessed a 53% increase in ransomware attacks in the last year alone. Most of these breaches began with a single, overlooked vulnerability.CloudIBN's VA & PT Audit Services exist to make sure those weaknesses are found and fixed-before they cost you everything.Stay Ahead of Attackers. Book Your VA & PT Audit Services Session with CloudIBN Today:How CloudIBN's VA & PT Services Work to Prevent RansomwareCloudIBN's VA & PT Services provide a full lifecycle security assessment designed to simulate real-world ransomware behavior. The process combines automated scanning and in-depth manual testing to uncover:1. Unpatched software vulnerabilities2. Weak or default credentials3. Exposed services (e.g., RDP, FTP, APIs)4. Poorly configured firewalls or access policies5. Third-party software dependenciesOur cybersecurity experts simulate a ransomware-style attack, highlighting where and how malicious actors could gain unauthorized access. Most importantly, we deliver a prioritized remediation plan, enabling teams to close critical gaps quickly and efficiently.Key Features of CloudIBN's VA &PT Services1. End-to-End Network and Application Testing2. Cloud & On-Premises Infrastructure Assessments3. Real-World Exploit Simulations (Including Ransomware Scenarios)4. Executive Dashboards with Business Impact Scoring5. Compliance-Ready Reports for Indian Regulatory BodiesEach VAPT engagement is tailored to your organization's risk profile, regulatory obligations, and operational realities.Why Prevention Is Cheaper Than RecoveryRansomware doesn't just encrypt files-it halts operations, erodes customer trust, and brings legal complications. On average, Indian businesses lose ₹7–10 crore per attack, considering downtime, recovery, and compliance fines.CloudIBN's VA & PT Audit Services cost a fraction of this and offer exponential value:1. Save time and money by identifying issues early.2. Empower your security and IT teams with clear action plans.3. Avoid regulatory penalties through compliance-ready documentation.4. Build a culture of continuous security improvement.Know Your Weaknesses Before Hackers Do. Speak to a CloudIBN Expert Today:Compliance Meets Capability: CloudIBN's Dual AdvantageToday's Indian businesses face growing regulatory scrutiny. From RBI's cybersecurity mandates to the DPDP Act, staying compliant requires both strong documentation and demonstrable security posture.CloudIBN's VAPT Audit Services align with:1. RBI Guidelines for Banks and NBFCs2. PCI-DSS & ISO 270013. DPDP Act Compliance for Personal Data SecurityEach VAPT report includes control-mapping, evidence of testing, and audit-friendly deliverables to ensure you're ready for both attackers and auditors.Sectors We Serve – Wherever Ransomware Strikes, We RespondCloudIBN delivers tailored VA & PT Services across industries:1. Banking & Finance: Securing transaction layers, internet banking portals, and customer data.2. Healthcare: Protecting EMR systems, hospital IT networks, and patient confidentiality.3. Manufacturing: Hardening smart factories and IoT devices from ransomware disruptions.4. Retail & E-commerce: Safeguarding POS, CRM, and customer data platforms5. Public Sector: Defending critical citizen-facing systems and national data repositories.VA & PT Services for Today's Threat LandscapeCloudIBN continuously evolves its VAPT methodology to reflect current ransomware tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Our tools, techniques, and threat intelligence are updated monthly to reflect:1. New malware variants2. Emerging zero-day vulnerabilities3. Threat group activity specific to Indian networks4. Third-party supply chain risk vectorsWith our proactive approach, your security evolves with the threat-not after it strikes.Turn Visibility Into Victory. The best way to defend against ransomware is to understand where your risks lie-before cybercriminals find them. With CloudIBN's VAPT Audit Services , Indian organisations gain a 360-degree view of their vulnerabilities, clear roadmaps for remediation, and compliance documentation ready for regulators. In an era where a single vulnerability can cost you everything, knowing your weak points isn't optional-it's mission-critical. Don't wait for the breach. Uncover your weaknesses. Secure your future.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Surendra Bairagi

Cloud IBN

+919022928903 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.