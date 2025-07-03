403
Belgium Holds Firm on Strengthening Ties with China
(MENAFN) Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot declared on Wednesday that regardless of shifting circumstances, Belgium will remain a steadfast ally of China, committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation with a proactive and constructive approach.
Prevot made these remarks while meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. The Belgian foreign minister emphasized that China holds the status of Belgium’s primary trading partner, and the robust, high-quality development of their relationship has delivered substantial results.
Wang, in his response, acknowledged that China and Belgium have fostered a strong bond based on mutual respect and trust, creating a comprehensive partnership that plays a pivotal role in stabilizing China-EU relations. He underscored the importance of maintaining and enhancing direct exchanges between China and the EU in light of current global challenges, aiming to strengthen mutual trust and dispel misunderstandings.
Wang stated that given the current situation, it is increasingly crucial for China and the EU to bolster direct exchanges, build greater mutual trust, and clear up any misunderstandings.
He also expressed hope that Belgium’s new government will continue to serve as a bridge, promoting dialogue, understanding, and cooperation between China and the EU.
Wang outlined China’s ongoing efforts to accelerate the development of a new high-level opening-up strategy, which includes reducing market access barriers and facilitating greater exchanges of personnel between the two nations.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations. Wang remarked that China supports European integration and urged the EU to adopt a positive and friendly view of China's development, urging the bloc to pursue a pragmatic and rational policy toward China.
