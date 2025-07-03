Chinese Investors Offered An Index Analytics Tool, For Free

The enhanced version, named "LetfGo", adds new functions, such as backtesting of users' own portfolios, including potential return, drawdown, volatility and Sharp ratio.

LetfGo also adds a personal-computer version (ETF818) that enables big-screen view. An "industry See-through" section is added that allow users to examine detailed sector exposure (e.g, semiconductor industry is not treated as a whole but upper, mid and downstream sub-sectors) and supply-demand analysis.

Western investors have been presented with similar index analytics tools, often known as "portfolio visualizer". The difference is users have to pay for sophisticated analytics functions. For ChinaAMC's "LetfGo", it's all free.

"The tool is a showcase of ChinaAMC's commitment to user experience," said CEO Li Yimei during the Annual Index Funds Conference event. "We want to covert ChinaAMC's professional asset allocation capability into a wholesale solution that is clear, convenient and easy to access."

"Investors' sense of satisfaction is the starting and ending point of our daily work," she added. "The sense is not only about financial return, but also about gaining knowledge, confidence and dignity."

To better serve this mission, ChinaAMC has launched a dedicated Investor Return Research Center. Based on more than 70,000 customer questionaires, 30 deep interviews and 100,000 community comments, the Center developed a "Investor Satisfaction Evaluation Model" to quantify and track investor experience.

Xuan Wei, director of the Center, said the model reveals that investor satisfaction is amplified when index funds are matched by investment advisors so investors can navigate over 10,000 products. ChinaAMC sees index funds not merely as a trading tool but also embodiment of its asset allocation ideas, he said.

About ChinaAMC

Founded in April, 1998, China Asset Management is one of the first mutual fund managers in China. Since its inception, ChinaAMC has led the asset management industry with more than two decades of track-record in product innovation. ChinaAMC offers multi-asset investment solutions and one-stop services to investors with various risk-return profiles.

As of March 31, 2025, ChinaAMC's total AUM exceeded RMB2.81 trillion (US$384.4 billion), making it one of the largest asset managers in China.

ChinaAMC identifies its core strength as discovering, defining and managing assets, as it offers a balanced mix of asset classes, encompassing equity, fixed income, FOF, REITs, money market,etc. It has been the largest ETF manager in China for 20 consecutive years with an AUM of over RMB 750 billion.

Source: ChinaAMC and Wind. AUM includes subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

This material is intended for information purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities, funds or strategies to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Investing involves risks.

