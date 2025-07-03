Boldyn Networks Named A Major Player In IDC Marketscape For European Enterprise Private 5G Solutions

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a global leader in private networks and shared communications infrastructure, has been recognised as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: European Enterprise Private 5G Solutions 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # EUR253555324, June 2025).

IDC is a globally recognised authority in market intelligence and advisory services for the tech sector. The IDC MarketScape reports are influential tools used by enterprises to assess vendor capabilities and strategies.

Boldyn sees this recognition as a Major Player in an IDC MarketScape as validation of its strong market presence, innovation, and the ability to meet evolving customer needs, and further believes this recognition underscores Boldyn's growing influence and innovation in delivering robust, secure, and scalable private 5G solutions tailored to meet the complex needs of enterprise customers across Europe.

This positioning aligns with Boldyn's commitment to provide private networks that offer the most compelling credentials in today's telecom industry. With the strategic acquisition of Edzcom and most recently Smart Mobile Labs , Boldyn has significantly expanded footprint across Europe. With decades of experience and successful implementation of over 110 private networks in Europe alone, its customers span multiple critical industries such as mining, manufacturing, offshore, ports, energy, airports, and large venues, including Deutsche Bahn, Europe's largest railway company; BASF, with its 100-hectare chemical plant; and Oulu Hospital, home to the first standalone Private 5G network in an operating hospital.

Andrew Conway, CTO of Boldyn Networks Europe, said: "We are proud of this recognition and believe it is a testament to the outstanding work of our teams in delivering scalable, flexible, and enterprise-ready private 5G solutions. Private 5G network deployments are a strategic focus for us. We've significantly enhanced our mobile private network capabilities, broadening both our technical expertise and customer reach through acquisitions. With in-house operations in key European markets, and a world-class team backed by a broader neutral host portfolio, we're uniquely positioned to provide locally tailored, high-performance solutions with speed and precision. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of connectivity and helping our customers unlock the full potential of private 5G."

Boldyn has strong capabilities in building and operating networks with operational and financial flexibility, including its 'as a Service' proposition, agility and adaptability, broad geographic reach, and its ability to deliver in complex and demanding environments.

