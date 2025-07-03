CPSC Warns Consumers To Immediately Stop Using Bolloco Infant Bath Seats Due To Risk Of Serious Injury Or Death From Drowning Violates Federal Standard For Infant Bath Seats

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Bolloco Infant Bath Seats. The infant bath seats pose a risk of serious injury or death to babies from drowning because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, violating the mandatory standard for infant bath seats.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to Shenzhenshiqixinshangmaoyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Bolloco. Bolloco is the Amazon seller and has not agreed to recall the infant bath seats or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 1,930 infant bath seats were sold online on Amazon from March 2024 through March 2025 for between $30 and $45. The infant bath seats may have also been sold on other websites and by various third-party sellers. The infant bath seats are sold in gray/yellow and have two detachable arms that serve as a restraint. They also have four suction cups on the seat's bottom and come with a cup and sponge. "PLASTIC STOOL" and "Model No.: YD-1958" are printed on a label located on the back of the infant bath seat. CPSC is aware the firm also sold the infant bath seats in gray, blue and pink.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the infant bath seats immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous infant bath seats.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at .

Note : Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 25-373

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

