Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) Has Completed The Monthly Rebalancing For June 2025 Of Its Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP - The First Crypto Index ETP In The Nordics
In addition to the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:
Virtune Bitcoin ETP
Virtune Stellar ETP
Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP
Virtune Staked Solana
Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP
Virtune XRP ETP
Virtune Avalanche ETP
Virtune Litecoin ETP
Virtune Chainlink ETP
Virtune Arbitrum ETP
Virtune Staked Polygon ETP
Virtune Staked Cardano ETP
Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP
Virtune Prime Bitcoin ETP
Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP
Index allocation as of 30th of June (before rebalancing):
Bitcoin: 42.02%
Ethereum: 30.73%
XRP: 13.36%
Solana: 8.21%
Cardano: 2.06%
Chainlink: 0.91%
Avalanche: 0.79%
Stellar Lumen: 0.77%
Litecoin: 0.68%
Uniswap: 0.47%
Index allocation as of 30th of June (after rebalancing):
Bitcoin: 40.00 %
Ethereum: 32.33 %
XRP: 13.58 %
Solana: 8.11 %
Cardano: 2.25 %
Chainlink: 0.91 %
Stellar: 0.83 %
Avalanche: 0.80 %
Litecoin: 0.69 %
Uniswap: 0.50 %
In connection with this month's rebalancing, there is no change in the crypto assets included in the index. Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK outcome for June was -0.85%.
The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Vinter Crypto Top 10 Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to ensure that the ETP always reflects the current market conditions and to effectively absorb volatility in the crypto market.
In June, the crypto markets showed varied developments. Uniswap led the gains with a notable +17.8% increase, followed by XRP at +2.95% and Bitcoin at +2.40%. These three were the only assets in the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP to end the month in positive territory. Most other assets declined. Solana and Litecoin saw modest drops of -1.08% and -1.12%, while Ethereum fell slightly more at -1.62%. Chainlink posted a deeper loss of -4.25%. The weakest performers were Avalanche and Cardano, down -13.7% and -16.6% respectively.
The performance of the crypto assets included in Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP in June:
Uniswap: +17.8%
XRP: +2.95%
Bitcoin: +2.40%
Solana: -1.08%
Litecoin: -1.12%
Ethereum: -1.62%
Chainlink: -4.25%
Avalanche: -13.7%
Cardano: -16.6%
Virtune's crypto index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. The ETP includes up to 10 leading crypto assets that are part of the Nasdaq Crypto Index, based on their total market capitalization, with a maximum weight of 40% per crypto asset to promote diversification. This allows investors to benefit from broad exposure to the crypto market without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.
Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.
Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at .
