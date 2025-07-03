ATS Technic Signs Line Maintenance Agreement With Ajet To Support Maintenance In The UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATS Technic, a leading EASA-certified line maintenance organization based in the UAE, announces a new line maintenance agreement with AJet, a subsidiary of the Turkish flag carrier one of the region's fastest-growing airlines. Through this partnership. ATS Technic will deliver world-class maintenance services to AJet's expanding fleet, supporting its commitment to safety, sustainability, and passenger comfort, at line maintenance stations in the UAE.Under the new agreement, ATS Technic will provide a comprehensive suite of line maintenance services to AJet, which includes both routine and non-routine checks. These services are crucial in minimizing downtime and ensuring that the fleet operates at peak efficiency, adhering to the highest standards of safety and performance. Additionally, ATS Technic will manage the technical manuals and maintain robust ramp to flight deck communications, further streamlining operations and enhancing safety protocols.AJet currently operates a modern and environmentally friendly fleet of 82 aircraft, including Boeing 737-800s, 737-8 MAXs, Airbus A320s, A321s, A320neos, and A321neos. With their broad range of Category C certified engineers, ATS Technic fully supports all AJet's maintenance requirements at Sharjah International Airport.As AJet plans to grow its fleet to 200 aircraft over the next decade and expand its operations to 44 countries, serving 42 domestic and 80 international routes. As the airline accelerates toward this vision, partnering with ATS Technic, a trusted MRO, ensures that its expanding operations maintain the highest standards of airworthiness and reliability.“With AJet's expansion and focus on modern, sustainable aviation, we are proud to provide the critical support needed to keep their fleet operating safely and efficiently,” said Captain Jon Alexander, Board Chairman of ATS Technic.“This agreement reinforces our strategic growth across the MENA region and highlights our role in helping future-focused carriers like AJet achieve operational excellence.”This partnership further strengthens ATS Technic's position as a trusted MRO partner for next-generation airlines, growing its presence in the region's aviation sector.About ATS TechnicATS Technic is the first independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE, delivering superior MRO services to commercial airlines, lessors, and operators. As a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), ATS Technic combines technical expertise with reliability to keep customers flying. With strategically located line and base stations across the Middle East and key global hubs, ATS Technic provides world-class maintenance solutions, ensuring efficiency, safety, and compliance with the highest international standards. As part of ATS Group, ATS Technic benefits from a strong network of aviation expertise, ensuring seamless support for its customers worldwide. For more information, visit .

